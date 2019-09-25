Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pan African Resources    PAF   GB0004300496

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES

(PAF)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/25 10:34:52 am
12 GBp   -0.83%
10:31aPAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/20PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
09/20PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pan African Resources : Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 10:31am EDT

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

AIM Code: PAF

JSE Code: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

("Pan African" or the “Company”)

DIRECTOR’S DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Charles Needham
2.  Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Independent non-executive director
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3.  Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Company name: Pan African Resources PLC
b) LEI: 213800EAXURCXMX6RL85
4.  Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Ordinary shares of 1p each

Identification code: GB0004300496
b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition of ordinary shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s):

 		 25,000 ordinary shares
High: R2.26
Low: R2.25
VWAP: R2.25
d) Aggregated information: R56,266
e) Date of the transaction: 25 September 2019
f) Place of the transaction: Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Additional information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements:

a) Nature of interest of executive: Beneficial
b) On-market or off-market: On-market
c) Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements: Yes
d) Holding following transactions: 25,000

Johannesburg

25 September 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES
10:31aPAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/20PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
09/20PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/18PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Publication of IAR FY2019
PU
09/18PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Publication of IAR FY2019
PR
09/18PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Provisional Summarised Audited Results
PU
09/18PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Provisional Summarised Audited Results
PR
09/11PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Trading Statement & Notice of Results
PU
09/11PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Trading Statement & Notice of Results
PR
07/18PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Directorate Change
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group