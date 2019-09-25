Pan African Resources : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

AIM Code: PAF

JSE Code: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

("Pan African" or the “Company”)

DIRECTOR’S DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Charles Needham 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Independent non-executive director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Company name: Pan African Resources PLC b) LEI: 213800EAXURCXMX6RL85 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Ordinary shares of 1p each



Identification code: GB0004300496 b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s):



25,000 ordinary shares

High: R2.26

Low: R2.25

VWAP: R2.25 d) Aggregated information: R56,266 e) Date of the transaction: 25 September 2019 f) Place of the transaction: Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Additional information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements:

a) Nature of interest of executive: Beneficial b) On-market or off-market: On-market c) Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements: Yes d) Holding following transactions: 25,000

Johannesburg

25 September 2019