Pan African Resources : Notice of AGM & No Change Statement

10/28/2019 | 03:47am EDT

Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales
under Companies Act 1985 with registered number
3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
('Pan African' or 'the Company')

Notice of Annual General Meeting and No Change Statement

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 2019 annual general meeting ('AGM') of Pan African Resources will be held at the offices of Fladgate LLP, 16 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5DG on Thursday, 28 November 2019 at 11:00 (all times stated are United Kingdom times, unless otherwise stated).

Shareholders are advised that the notice of AGM, including the abridged audited annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019, will be distributed to shareholders on Monday, 28 October 2019.

Shareholders are advised that the Company's Integrated Annual Report, audited annual financial statements and notice of AGM for the year ended 30 June 2019 are available at

http://www.panafricanresources.com/investors/financial-reports/

No Change Statement

The Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2019 and the auditor's report thereon contain no modifications to the information contained in the Provisional Summarised Audited Results for the year ended 30 June 2019 published on SENS on Wednesday, 18 September 2019.

Salient dates relevant to the AGM

2019
The record date for the purpose of determining which shareholders are entitled to receive the convening notice of the AGM Friday, 18 October
Last day to trade in the Company's shares in order to be recorded as a shareholder on the Company's South African register by the voting record date Thursday, 21 November
The record date to determine which shareholders on the Company's South African and United Kingdom registers are entitled to attend, speak and vote at the AGM (by close of business) Tuesday, 26 November
Proxy instructions to be received by the Company's South African Transfer Secretaries or United Kingdom Registrars by no later than 11:00 Tuesday, 26 November
Annual General Meeting Thursday, 28 November
Results of AGM released on SENS/RNS on or about Thursday, 28 November

The above salient dates relevant to the AGM should be deemed as being the final salient dates and shareholders are therefore advised to disregard the meeting record dates set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

Johannesburg

28 October 2019

Contact information
Corporate Office
The Firs Office Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za 		Registered Office
Suite 31
Second Floor
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644
Cobus Loots
Pan African Resources PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900 		Deon Louw
Pan African Resources PLC
Financial Director
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
Phil Dexter/Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Company Secretary
Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644 		John Prior
Numis Securities Limited
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
JSE Sponsor
Office: + 27 (0) 11 011 9200 		Ross Allister/David McKeown
Peel Hunt LLP
Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Julian Gwillim
Aprio Strategic Communications
Public & Investor Relations SA
Office: +27 (0) 11 880 0037 		Jeffrey Couch/Thomas Rider/Neil Elliot
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0) 20 7236 1010
Bobby Morse/Chris Judd
Buchanan
Public and Investor Relations UK
Office: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000
paf@buchanan.uk.com 		Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Disclaimer

Pan African Resources plc published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 07:46:05 UTC
