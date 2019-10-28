Pan African Resources : Notice of AGM & No Change Statement

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales

under Companies Act 1985 with registered number

3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

('Pan African' or 'the Company')

Notice of Annual General Meeting and No Change Statement

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 2019 annual general meeting ('AGM') of Pan African Resources will be held at the offices of Fladgate LLP, 16 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5DG on Thursday, 28 November 2019 at 11:00 (all times stated are United Kingdom times, unless otherwise stated).

Shareholders are advised that the notice of AGM, including the abridged audited annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019, will be distributed to shareholders on Monday, 28 October 2019.

Shareholders are advised that the Company's Integrated Annual Report, audited annual financial statements and notice of AGM for the year ended 30 June 2019 are available at

http://www.panafricanresources.com/investors/financial-reports/

No Change Statement

The Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2019 and the auditor's report thereon contain no modifications to the information contained in the Provisional Summarised Audited Results for the year ended 30 June 2019 published on SENS on Wednesday, 18 September 2019.

Salient dates relevant to the AGM

2019 The record date for the purpose of determining which shareholders are entitled to receive the convening notice of the AGM Friday, 18 October Last day to trade in the Company's shares in order to be recorded as a shareholder on the Company's South African register by the voting record date Thursday, 21 November The record date to determine which shareholders on the Company's South African and United Kingdom registers are entitled to attend, speak and vote at the AGM (by close of business) Tuesday, 26 November Proxy instructions to be received by the Company's South African Transfer Secretaries or United Kingdom Registrars by no later than 11:00 Tuesday, 26 November Annual General Meeting Thursday, 28 November Results of AGM released on SENS/RNS on or about Thursday, 28 November

The above salient dates relevant to the AGM should be deemed as being the final salient dates and shareholders are therefore advised to disregard the meeting record dates set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

Johannesburg

28 October 2019