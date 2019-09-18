Log in
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES

(PAF)
09/18 04:40:55 am
12.2192 GBp   -2.25%
04:34aPAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Publication of IAR FY2019
PR
02:22aPAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Provisional Summarised Audited Results
PU
02:01aPAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Provisional Summarised Audited Results
PR
Pan African Resources : Publication of IAR FY2019

09/18/2019 | 04:34am EDT

Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
(“the Company”)

Publication of Integrated Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019

Shareholders are advised that the Company’s Integrated Annual Report, including the consolidated audited annual financial statements, for the year ended 30 June 2019 has been published and is available at

http://www.panafricanresources.com/investors/financial-reports/

The Group’s external auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (“PwC”) has expressed an unmodified opinion on the consolidated audited annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019.  A copy of the audited annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019 and PwC’s audit report is available for inspection at the Company’s registered office.

The Company’s Abridged Audited Results and the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be distributed to shareholders on or about 28 October 2019.  Notice of the Annual General Meeting and the applicable record dates regarding the Annual General Meeting will be released on SENS and RNS on the distribution date.

Johannesburg

18 September 2019

Contact information
Corporate Office
The Firs Office Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za		 Registered Office
Suite 31
Second Floor
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644
Cobus Loots     
Pan African Resources PLC   
Chief Executive Officer 
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900     		 Deon Louw
Pan African Resources PLC
Financial Director
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
Phil Dexter/Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Company Secretary
Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644		 John Prior
Numis Securities Limited
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
JSE Sponsor
Office: + 27 (0) 11 011 9200		 Ross Allister/David McKeown
Peel Hunt LLP
Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Julian Gwillim
Aprio Strategic Communications
Public & Investor Relations SA
Office: +27 (0) 11 880 0037          		 Jeffrey Couch/Thomas Rider/Neil Elliot
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0) 20 7236 1010
Bobby Morse/Chris Judd
Buchanan
Public and Investor Relations UK
Office: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000
paf@buchanan.uk.com		 Website: www.panafricanresources.com

© PRNewswire 2019
