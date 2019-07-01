Log in
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES

(PAF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/01 04:18:13 am
10.208 GBp   +2.08%
Pan African Resources : s) in Company

07/01/2019 | 05:01am EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Pan African Resources Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd acting as discretionary investment manager on behalf of managed portfolios.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Cape Town, South Africa
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name N/A
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 01/07/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 01/07/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.86% 5.86% 2 234 687 537
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 6.96% 6.96%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0004300496 130 993 050 5.86%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 130 993 050 5.86%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd
Coronation Investment Management SA (Pty) Ltd
Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd 5.86% 5.86%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi

   

Place of completion Cape Town, South Africa
Date of completion 01 July 2019

   

Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only)
A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation
Full name (including legal form for legal entities) Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
Contact address (registered office for legal entities) 7th Floor, Montclare Place, Corner of Campground and Main Roads, Claremont, South Africa, 7708
E-Mail skemp@coronation.com
Phone number / Fax number +27 21 680 2000
Other useful information
(at least legal representative for legal persons)		 Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd as investment manager acts on behalf of various clients holding PAN in their portfolios
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
Full name Stephan Kemp
Contact address 7th Floor, Montclare Place, Corner of Campground and Main Roads, Claremont, South Africa, 7708
E-Mail skemp@coronation.com
Phone number / Fax number +27 21 680 2000
Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation) Compliance Officer at Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
C: Additional information

Please send the completed form together with this annex to the FCA at the following email

address: Majorshareholdings@fca.org.uk. Please send in Microsoft Word format if possible.


© PRNewswire 2019
