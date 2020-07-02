Log in
Pan African Resources PLC    PAF   GB0004300496

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC

(PAF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/02 04:51:12 am
18.926 GBX   +3.14%
04:35aPAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : establishes Sponsored ADR Programme
PU
03:01aPAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Pan African establishes Sponsored ADR Programme
PR
05/11PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Update on Operations
PR
Pan African Resources : establishes Sponsored ADR Programme

07/02/2020 | 04:35am EDT

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

('Pan African Resources' or 'the Company')

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES ESTABLISHES SPONSORED AMERICAN DEPOSITORY RECEIPT (ADR) PROGRAMME

Pan African Resources' shareholders are advised that the Company has established a sponsored Level -1 ADR programme today on the over-the-counter market in the United States (US) with the Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) being the appointed Depository.

Each depository receipt in the ADR programme represents twenty (20) ordinary shares in Pan African Resources and trades under the symbol 'PAFRY'.

Pan African Resources CEO Cobus Loots said: ' Pan African has a strong shareholder base in South Africa and in the United Kingdom. By establishing the ADR programme, the Company will make investing in its shares even more accessible to international investors, particularly the US investor market. Furthermore, Pan African joins a number of its peers which have successfully implemented an ADR programme.'

Pan African Resources has a dual listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in South Africa (JSE:PAN) and AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange in the UK (AIM:PAF).

Rosebank

02 July 2020

For further information on Pan African Resources, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Contact information
Corporate Office
The Firs Office Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za 		Registered Office
Suite 31
Second Floor
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644
Cobus Loots
Pan African Resources PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900 		Deon Louw
Pan African Resources PLC
Financial Director
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Phil Dexter/Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Company Secretary
Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644 		John Prior
Numis Securities Limited
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
JSE Sponsor
Office: + 27 (0)11 011 9200 		Ross Allister/David McKeown
Peel Hunt LLP
Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
Hethen Hira
Pan African Resources PLC
Head : Investor Relations
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za 		Thomas Rider/Neil Elliot
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010
Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Disclaimer

Pan African Resources plc published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 08:33:03 UTC
