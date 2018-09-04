Pan JSC : Information Disclosure on Resolution of the Board of Directors on approval of bonds issuance plan

The PAN Group

Announce

On Resolution of the Board of Directors on approval of bonds issuance plan

Organization name: THE PAN GROUP Securities Symbol: PAN Address: A1-9 VL3 Street, Vinh Loc 2 Industrial Zone, Long Hiep Ward, Ben Luc District, Long An Province, Vietnam Submitted by: Ms. Nguyen Thi Tra My Position: CEO Information disclosure type: 24 hours

Content of Information disclosure:

Resolution No. 01-09/2018/NQ-HĐQT dated 03/09/2018 of The PAN Group's Board of Directors on approval of bonds issuance plan

This information was disclosed on Company/Fund's portal on date 04/09/2018. Available at http://www.thepangroup.vn

I declare that all information provided in this paper is true and accurate; I shall be legally responsible for any mispresentation./.

Party authorized to disclose information

CEO

Nguyen Thi Tra My

Please download attached file:

CV CBTT_Phat hanh trai phieu_ Signed.pdf

NQ EN_ HDQT phat hanh trai phieu_ Signed.pdf