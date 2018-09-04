Pan JSC : Information Disclosure on Resolution of the Board of Directors on approval of bonds issuance plan

The PAN Group
Announce
On Resolution of the Board of Directors on approval of bonds issuance plan
Organization name: THE PAN GROUP Securities Symbol: PAN Address: A1-9 VL3 Street, Vinh Loc 2 Industrial Zone, Long Hiep Ward, Ben Luc District, Long An Province, Vietnam Submitted by: Ms. Nguyen Thi Tra My Position: CEO Information disclosure type: 24 hours
Content of Information disclosure:
Resolution No. 01-09/2018/NQ-HĐQT dated 03/09/2018 of The PAN Group's Board of Directors on approval of bonds issuance plan
This information was disclosed on Company/Fund's portal on date 04/09/2018. Available at http://www.thepangroup.vn
I declare that all information provided in this paper is true and accurate; I shall be legally responsible for any mispresentation./.
Party authorized to disclose information
CEO
Nguyen Thi Tra My
Please download attached file:
CV CBTT_Phat hanh trai phieu_ Signed.pdf
NQ EN_ HDQT phat hanh trai phieu_ Signed.pdf
Disclaimer
The PAN Group JSC published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 06:31:01 UTC