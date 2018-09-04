Pan JSC : Information Disclosure on Resolution of the Board of Directors on approval of bonds issuance plan

Log in
09/04/2018 | 08:32am CEST

The PAN Group

Announce

On Resolution of the Board of Directors on approval of bonds issuance plan


Organization name: THE PAN GROUP Securities Symbol: PAN Address: A1-9 VL3 Street, Vinh Loc 2 Industrial Zone, Long Hiep Ward, Ben Luc District, Long An Province, Vietnam Submitted by: Ms. Nguyen Thi Tra My Position: CEO Information disclosure type: 24 hours

Content of Information disclosure:
Resolution No. 01-09/2018/NQ-HĐQT dated 03/09/2018 of The PAN Group's Board of Directors on approval of bonds issuance plan

This information was disclosed on Company/Fund's portal on date 04/09/2018. Available at http://www.thepangroup.vn

I declare that all information provided in this paper is true and accurate; I shall be legally responsible for any mispresentation./.

Party authorized to disclose information
CEO
Nguyen Thi Tra My

Please download attached file:
CV CBTT_Phat hanh trai phieu_ Signed.pdf
NQ EN_ HDQT phat hanh trai phieu_ Signed.pdf

Disclaimer

The PAN Group JSC published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 06:31:01 UTC
Financials (VND)
Sales 2018 9 550 B
EBIT 2018 641 B
Net income 2018 368 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,74%
P/E ratio 2018 18,79
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 6 924 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 70 468  VND
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tra My Thi Nguyen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hung Duy Nguyen Chairman
Tu Anh Vo Chief Financial Officer
Thanh Van Thi Ha Director
Thuy Huong Vu Nguyen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAN GROUP JSC298
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY-6.03%2 564
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 303
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.-8.77%2 091
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%1 848
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 754
