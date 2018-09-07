Log in
PAN GROUP JSC (PAN)
Pan JSC : Information Disclosure on Resolution of the Boards of Directors on approval of the private placement plan

09/07/2018 | 07:12am CEST

The PAN Group

Announce

Resolution of the Boards of Directors on approval of the private placement plan


Organization name: THE PAN GROUP Securities Symbol: PAN Address: A1-9 VL3 Street, Vinh Loc 2 Industrial Zone, Long Hiep Ward, Ben Luc District, Long An Province, Vietnam Submitted by: Ms. Nguyen Thi Tra My Position: CEO Information disclosure type: 24 hours

Content of Information disclosure:
- Resulution No 04-09/2018/NQ-HĐQT dated 06/9/2018 of The PAN Group's Boards of Directors on approval of the private placement plan in order to increase the charter capital of the Company.

This information was disclosed on Company/Fund's portal on date 07/09/2018. Available athttp://www.thepangroup.vn

I declare that all information provided in this paper is true and accurate; I shall be legally responsible for any mispresentation./.

Party authorized to disclose information
CEO
Nguyen Thi Tra My

Please download attached file:
01. CV CBTT NQ HDQT_ Phuong an phat hanh rieng le.pdf
02. NQ HDQT_ Phuong an phat hanh rieng le_ EN.pdf

Disclaimer

The PAN Group JSC published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 05:11:04 UTC
Financials (VND)
Sales 2018 9 550 B
EBIT 2018 641 B
Net income 2018 368 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,74%
P/E ratio 2018 18,76
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 6 912 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 70 468  VND
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tra My Thi Nguyen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hung Duy Nguyen Chairman
Tu Anh Vo Chief Financial Officer
Thanh Van Thi Ha Director
Thuy Huong Vu Nguyen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAN GROUP JSC299
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY-3.80%2 730
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 349
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.-12.28%2 097
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%1 834
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 681
