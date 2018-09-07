Pan JSC : Information Disclosure on Resolution of the Boards of Directors on approval of the private placement plan

The PAN Group

Resolution of the Boards of Directors on approval of the private placement plan

Organization name: THE PAN GROUP Securities Symbol: PAN Address: A1-9 VL3 Street, Vinh Loc 2 Industrial Zone, Long Hiep Ward, Ben Luc District, Long An Province, Vietnam Submitted by: Ms. Nguyen Thi Tra My Position: CEO Information disclosure type: 24 hours

Content of Information disclosure:

- Resulution No 04-09/2018/NQ-HĐQT dated 06/9/2018 of The PAN Group's Boards of Directors on approval of the private placement plan in order to increase the charter capital of the Company.

This information was disclosed on Company/Fund's portal on date 07/09/2018. Available athttp://www.thepangroup.vn

I declare that all information provided in this paper is true and accurate; I shall be legally responsible for any mispresentation./.

Party authorized to disclose information

CEO

Nguyen Thi Tra My

