Pan JSC : Information Disclosure on Resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders on private placement plan

On Resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders on private placement plan

Organization name: THE PAN GROUP Securities Symbol: PAN Address: A1-9 VL3 Street, Vinh Loc 2 Industrial Zone, Long Hiep Ward, Ben Luc District, Long An Province, Vietnam Submitted by: Ms. Nguyen Thi Tra My Position: CEO Information disclosure type: 24 hours

Content of Information disclosure:

- Vote Counting Record No. 01/09/BBKP-ĐHĐCĐ dated 05/9/2018 on collecting written ballots of shareholders to ratify resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders on private placement plan;

- Resulution No 01-10/2018/NQ-ĐHĐCĐ dated 05/9/2018 of The PAN Group's General Meeting of Shareholders on approving the private placement plan in order to increase the charter capital of the Company.

This information was disclosed on Company/Fund's portal on date 05/09/2018. Available at http://www.thepangroup.vn

I declare that all information provided in this paper is true and accurate; I shall be legally responsible for any mispresentation./.

Party authorized to disclose information

CEO

Nguyen Thi Tra My

