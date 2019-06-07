MX Oil : Result of General Meeting

As a result of shareholders passing Resolution 1, the Company's share capital will be reorganised such that every 100 existing ordinary shares will be consolidated into 1 new ordinary share of 1 pence each. As detailed in the Company's circular of 22 May 2019, immediately prior to the consolidation taking place, the Company will issue a

Further details of the voting, including an explanation of the Company's intended actions as a result of the resolutions which were not passed, will shortly be made available on the Company's website at www.mxoil.com. The full text of the resolutions is also available on the Company's website included in the notice of general meeting.

The table below summarises the resolutions and which resolutions were passed:

MX Oil plc, an oil and gas investing company quoted on AIM, announces that, at its general meeting held today, Resolutions 1, 5 and 6 were passed and Resolutions 2, 3 and 4 were not passed.

number of ordinary shares in order that the number of shares in issue is divisible by 100.

Following the share capital consolidation:

the Company's new issued share capital will comprise 44,713,497 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("New Ordinary Shares"); and the Company's ISIN will change from GB00BKRV5441 to GB00BJFDXW97.

Change of Name

As a result of the passing of Resolution 5, the Company's name will change to ADM Energy plc and the Company's TIDM will change from MXO to ADM. The Company will further update its website and, once the name change has been effected, a further announcement will be made.

Issue of Equity and Admission

In respect of the issue of new shares to facilitate the share capital reorganisation, 36 new shares will be admitted immediately prior to the share capital consolidation. Further, 100,000,000 ordinary shares, which have previously been issued and announced but were not admitted due to an administrative oversight, will be admitted. There is no change to the anticipated new issued share capital as announced in the Company's circular of 22 May 2019 as a result of this admission.

The New Ordinary Shares, as a result of the consolidation, are expected to be admitted on 11 June 2019.

Total Voting Rights

Following the consolidation, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 44,713,497 ordinary shares of 1 pence each which may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU

Regulation596/2014and the person who arranged for release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Stefan Olivier, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

