Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG    PWTN   CH0002168083

PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG

(PWTN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Change in the Board of Directors of Panalpina World Transport (Holding) AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 01:05am EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

Change in the Board of Directors of Panalpina World Transport (Holding) AG

Kurt K. Larsen (top left), Thomas Plenborg (top right), Jens Bjørn Andersen (bottom left) and Jens H. Lund (bottom right). (Photo: Panalpina)

In connection with the public exchange offer by DSV A/S for all publicly held registered shares of Panalpina World Transport (Holding) AG published on 13 May 2019, the Board of Directors will propose at the Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for 16 July, 2019, the election of the following persons nominated by DSV A/S into the Board of Directors of Panalpina World Transport (Holding) AG with effect as of the settlement of the public exchange offer by DSV A/S: Kurt K. Larsen, as member and Chairman of the Board of Directors and Thomas Plenborg, Jens Bjørn Andersen and Jens H. Lund as members of the Board of Directors. Messrs Jens Bjørn Andersen und Jens H. Lund are proposed to be the members of the compensation committee, also with effect as of the settlement of the public exchange offer by DSV A/S. All current members of the Board of Directors of Panalpina World Transport (Holding) AG will resign with effect as of the settlement of the public exchange offer by DSV A/S.

-ENDS-

About Panalpina

The Panalpina Group is one of the world's leading providers of supply chain solutions. The company combines its core products - Air Freight, Ocean Freight, and Logistics and Manufacturing - to deliver globally integrated, tailor-made end-to-end solutions for 12 core industries. Drawing on in-depth industry know-how and customized IT systems, Panalpina manages the needs of its customers' supply chains, no matter how demanding they might be. Project Solutions is a specialized service for the energy and capital projects sector. The Panalpina Group operates a global network with some 500 offices in around 70 countries, and it works with partner companies in another 100 countries. Panalpina employs approximately 14,500 people worldwide who deliver a comprehensive service to the highest quality standards - wherever and whenever.

www.panalpina.com

For more details, please contact:

Corporate Head of Marketing and Communications

Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Edna Ayme-Yahil

Christoph Hess

Tel. +41 61 226 11 10

Tel. +41 61 226 16 16

edna.ayme@panalpina.com

christoph.hess@panalpina.com

-/-




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HO
01:05aChange in the Board of Directors of Panalpina World Transport (Holding) AG
TE
06/11DSV publishes EU listing prospectus
TE
06/03NEW PANALPINA CUSTOMER PORTAL : bringing the future of digital supply chain mana..
PU
05/29Decision of the Swiss Takeover Board regarding public exchange offer by DSV A..
TE
05/29Décision de la Commission des OPA concernant l'offre publique d'échange de DS..
TE
05/09Annual general meeting of Panalpina approves all board proposals
TE
04/29PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT : Let's talk perishables
AQ
04/24Panalpina expands network in Colombia and Ecuador to become largest perishabl..
TE
04/17PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT : Mexico expands logistics manufacturing services
AQ
04/17Panalpina improves profitability by 15%
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 6 214 M
EBIT 2019 151 M
Net income 2019 106 M
Finance 2019 173 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 49,98
P/E ratio 2020 39,28
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
Capitalization 5 358 M
Chart PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 175  CHF
Spread / Average Target -22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Karlen President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Ulber Chairman
Robert Erni Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Morawietz Chief Information Officer
Beat Walti Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG72.21%4 964
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG8.90%15 952
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%9 692
STO EXPRESS CO LTD--.--%5 355
NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD-4.71%5 265
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO LTD--.--%5 139
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About