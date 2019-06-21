Change in the Board of Directors of Panalpina World Transport (Holding) AG

Kurt K. Larsen (top left), Thomas Plenborg (top right), Jens Bjørn Andersen (bottom left) and Jens H. Lund (bottom right). (Photo: Panalpina)

In connection with the public exchange offer by DSV A/S for all publicly held registered shares of Panalpina World Transport (Holding) AG published on 13 May 2019, the Board of Directors will propose at the Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for 16 July, 2019, the election of the following persons nominated by DSV A/S into the Board of Directors of Panalpina World Transport (Holding) AG with effect as of the settlement of the public exchange offer by DSV A/S: Kurt K. Larsen, as member and Chairman of the Board of Directors and Thomas Plenborg, Jens Bjørn Andersen and Jens H. Lund as members of the Board of Directors. Messrs Jens Bjørn Andersen und Jens H. Lund are proposed to be the members of the compensation committee, also with effect as of the settlement of the public exchange offer by DSV A/S. All current members of the Board of Directors of Panalpina World Transport (Holding) AG will resign with effect as of the settlement of the public exchange offer by DSV A/S.

-ENDS-