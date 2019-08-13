Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG    PWTN   CH0002168083

PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG

(PWTN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DSV A/S releases definitive notice of the final result of the public exchange offer for Panalpina shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 01:25am EDT

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

MEDIA RELEASE

DSV A/S releases definitive notice of the final result of the public exchange offer for Panalpina shares

On May 13, 2019, DSV A/S, Hedehusene ("DSV"), published a public exchange offer for all publicly held registered shares of Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG ("Offer").

Today, DSV has released the definitive notice of the final result of the Offer. Up to the expiration of the additional acceptance period on August 7, 2019, 4.00 p.m. CEST, a total of 23,379,700 Panalpina shares have been tendered into the Offer, corresponding to 98.44% of all 23,750,000 Panalpina Shares listed as of August 7, 2019 and that are the object of the Offer (success rate).

The offer conditions (a) (Minimum acceptance level), (c) (No material adverse effect), (g) (Capital increase of DSV) and (h) (Approval of listing prospectus) were satisfied at the end of the extended main offer period. In addition, the offer conditions (b) (Merger clearances and other approvals), (d) (Repeal of art. 5 para. 2 and art. 12 para. 2 of the articles of association of Panalpina) and (f) (Resignation and election of the members of the board of directors of Panalpina) have been satisfied since the end of the extended main offer period.

The offer conditions (e) (Registration in the share register of Panalpina), (i) (Listing of DSV Shares), (j) (No adverse resolution of the shareholders' meeting of Panalpina), (k) (No prohibition) and (l) (No obligation to acquire or sell material assets or to incur or repay material indebtedness) according to section B7.1 (Offer Conditions) of the Offer prospectus remain in effect, as set forth in section B7.3 of the Offer prospectus.

Subject to the fulfillment of all offer conditions (or a waiver of their fulfillment) and a deferral of settlement in accordance with section B7 (Offer Conditions, Waiver of Offer Conditions, Duration of Offer Conditions and Deferral of Settlement) of the Offer prospectus, the settlement is expected to occur on August 19, 2019.

Reference is made to the descriptive release as required by Swiss law, which is available to eligible persons via the link

https://dsv.gcs-web.com/panalpina-transaction, or on the website of the Swiss Takeover Board via the link http://takeover.ch/transactions/detail/nr/0726/lang/en.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer to exchange or acquire, or a solicitation of an offer to exchange or acquire, shares in Panalpina, or an offer to sell, acquire or offer, or a solicitation to sell, acquire or offer shares in DSV. This announcement is not a substitute for the (i) Swiss offer prospectus or (ii) listing prospectus for new DSV shares ((i) to (ii) collectively, the "Offer Documents"). No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to a vendor placement or another applicable exception from the registration requirements pursuant to the U.S. securities laws.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE OFFER DOCUMENTS AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT DSV OR PANALPINA HAS FILED OR MAY FILE WITH ANY SWISS OR DANISH REGULATOR WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

The information contained in this announcement must not be published, released or distributed, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where the publication, release or distribution of such information is restricted by laws or regulations. Therefore, persons in such jurisdictions into which these materials are published, released or distributed must inform themselves about and comply with such laws or regulations. Neither DSV nor Panalpina accepts or assumes any responsibility for any violation by any person of any such restrictions.

-ENDS-

About Panalpina

The Panalpina Group is one of the world's leading providers of supply chain solutions. The company combines its core products - Air Freight, Ocean Freight, and Logistics and Manufacturing - to deliver globally integrated, tailor-made end-to-end solutions for 12 core industries. Drawing on in-depth industry know-how and customized IT systems, Panalpina manages the needs of its customers' supply chains, no matter how demanding they might be. Project Solutions is a specialized service for the energy and capital projects sector. The Panalpina Group operates a global network with some 500 offices in around 70 countries, and it works with partner companies in another 100 countries. Panalpina employs approximately 14,500 people worldwide who deliver a comprehensive service to the highest quality standards - wherever and whenever.

www.panalpina.com

For more details, please contact:

Corporate Head of Marketing and Communications

Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Edna Ayme-Yahil

Christoph Hess

Tel. +41 61 226 11 10

Tel. +41 61 226 16 16

edna.ayme@panalpina.com

christoph.hess@panalpina.com

-/-




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HO
01:25aDSV A/S releases definitive notice of the final result of the public exchange..
TE
08/08DSV A/S releases provisional notice of the final result of the public exchang..
TE
08/06Extraordinary general meeting of Panalpina approves all board proposals
TE
07/31DSV A/S expects settlement of the public exchange offer for Panalpina shares ..
TE
07/23DSV A/S releases definitive notice of the interim result of the public exchan..
TE
07/18DSV A/S releases provisional notice of the interim result of the public excha..
TE
07/18Panalpina half-year results remain stable
TE
07/08U.S. Banks Rush in as European Banks Stumble
DJ
06/27PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT : powers digital data centers through procuring and owni..
PU
06/26DSV A/S : extends offer period for Panalpina by 15 days
RE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 6 110 M
EBIT 2019 120 M
Net income 2019 81,1 M
Finance 2019 45,5 M
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 61,9x
P/E ratio 2020 40,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,81x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
Capitalization 4 996 M
Chart PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 190,63  CHF
Last Close Price 210,40  CHF
Spread / Highest target 8,37%
Spread / Average Target -9,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Karlen President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Ulber Chairman
Robert Erni Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Morawietz Chief Information Officer
Beat Walti Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG62.75%5 209
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG11.63%17 377
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%10 533
STO EXPRESS CO LTD--.--%4 948
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO LTD--.--%4 818
NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD-10.59%4 770
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group