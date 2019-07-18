DSV A/S releases provisional notice of the interim result of the public exchange offer for Panalpina shares

On May 13, 2019, DSV A/S, Hedehusene, published a public exchange offer for all publicly held registered shares of Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG ("Offer").

DSV has today released the provisional notice of the interim result of the Offer. Accordingly, based on preliminary figures, up to the expiration of the extended main offer period on July 17, 2019, 4.00 p.m. CEST, a total of 20,965,054 Panalpina shares have been tendered into the Offer, corresponding to 88.27% of all 23,750,000 Panalpina Shares listed as of July 17, 2019 and that are the object of the Offer (success rate).

Reference is made to the descriptive release as required by Swiss law, which is available to eligible persons at DSV's investor site (investor.dsv.com), or via the link https://dsv.gcs-web.com/news-releases/news-release-details/panalpina-transaction, or on the website of the Swiss Takeover Board via the link http://takeover.ch/transactions/detail/nr/0726/lang/en.

The definitive notice of the interim result of the Offer will be published by DSV A/S on July 23, 2019.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer to exchange or acquire, or a solicitation of an offer to exchange or acquire, shares in Panalpina, or an offer to sell, acquire or offer, or a solicitation to sell, acquire or offer shares in DSV. This announcement is not a substitute for the (i) Swiss offer prospectus or (ii) listing prospectus for new DSV shares ((i) to (ii) collectively, the "Offer Documents"). No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to a vendor placement or another applicable exception from the registration requirements pursuant to the U.S. securities laws.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE OFFER DOCUMENTS AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT DSV OR PANALPINA HAS FILED OR MAY FILE WITH ANY SWISS OR DANISH REGULATOR WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

The information contained in this announcement must not be published, released or distributed, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where the publication, release or distribution of such information is restricted by laws or regulations. Therefore, persons in such jurisdictions into which these materials are published, released or distributed must inform themselves about and comply with such laws or regulations. Neither DSV nor Panalpina accepts or assumes any responsibility for any violation by any person of any such restrictions.

