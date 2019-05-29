Decision of the Swiss Takeover Board regarding public exchange offer by DSV A/S for all publicly held registered shares of Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG

Background
On May 13, 2019, DSV A/S, Hedehusene, Denmark, published a public exchange offer for all publicly held registered shares of Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG, Basel, Switzerland ("Panalpina"), with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each.
With request dated May 7, 2019, Panalpina filed different requests with the Swiss Takeover Board.
Decision of the Takeover Board
On May 28, 2019, the Takeover Board rendered the decision 726/03, in which it deals with the requests according to Panalpina's request dated May 7, 2019. The ruling of decision 726/03 reads as follows:
- Request no. 1 is partially granted and it is held that cover purchases (Deckungskäufe) of DSV A/S shares made by Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG to fulfill its obligations under existing share plans are not subject to the Best Price Rule.
- Contingent request no. 1a is granted and Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG is granted an exemption from the Best Price Rule for covering purchases of shares of Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG made by Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG to fulfill its obligations under existing share plans. The Review Body (Prüfstelle) must monitor the relevant transactions and confirm to the Takeover Board that the shares of Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG acquired in the course of these transactions will be used exclusively to fulfill its obligations under existing share plans.
- Request no. 1b and contingent request no. 1b are dismissed.
- Request no. 2a is partially granted and it is held that cover purchases of shares of DSV A/S made by Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG to fulfill its obligations under existing share plans do not give rise to the obligation of submitting a cash alternative.
- Contingent request no. 2a is granted and Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG is granted an exception from the obligation to submit a cash alternative for covering purchases (Deckungskäufe) of shares of Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG made by Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG to fulfill its obligations under existing share plans. The Review Body (Prüfstelle) must monitor the relevant transactions and confirm to the Takeover Board that the shares of Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG acquired in the course of these transactions will be used exclusively to fulfill its obligations under existing share plans.
- Request no. 2b and contingent request no. 2b are dismissed.
- Request no. 3 is granted and it is held that the sale or transfer of shares of Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG or of DSV A/S to the beneficiaries to fulfill obligations under existing share plans is not subject to the transaction reporting obligation (Transaktionsmeldepflicht).
- Request no. 4 is dismissed and request no. 5 has become obsolete.
- The present decision will be published on the website of the Takeover Board after the notification to the parties.
- The fee to be borne by Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG amounts to CHF 30,000.