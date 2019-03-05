Panalpina's extraordinary general meeting to be held in Basel on April 5, 2019

Panalpina's Board of Directors has decided to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on April 5, 2019 and to support the motion of the shareholder Ernst Göhner Foundation (EGF) to implement the One Share - One Vote standard to further enhance the company's corporate governance.

The EGM will be held at the Congress Center Basel, Switzerland and commence at 14:00 local time on April 5, 2019.

With a view to facilitate shareholders' registrations in the share register, it was decided to dispatch the formal invitation letter only on March 15, 2019 and to close the share register on March 14, 2019 (17:00 local time) in line with Panalpina's articles of association.

On February 25, 2019, EGF requested to amend the articles of association of Panalpina by lifting the 5% registration restriction and the 5% voting restriction in order to further enhance the company's corporate governance.

-ENDS-