Panalpina's extraordinary general meeting to be held in Basel on April 5, 2019

03/05/2019 | 01:05am EST

MEDIA RELEASE

Panalpina's extraordinary general meeting to be held in Basel on April 5, 2019

Panalpina's Board of Directors has decided to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on April 5, 2019 and to support the motion of the shareholder Ernst Göhner Foundation (EGF) to implement the One Share - One Vote standard to further enhance the company's corporate governance.

The EGM will be held at the Congress Center Basel, Switzerland and commence at 14:00 local time on April 5, 2019.

With a view to facilitate shareholders' registrations in the share register, it was decided to dispatch the formal invitation letter only on March 15, 2019 and to close the share register on March 14, 2019 (17:00 local time) in line with Panalpina's articles of association.

On February 25, 2019, EGF requested to amend the articles of association of Panalpina by lifting the 5% registration restriction and the 5% voting restriction in order to further enhance the company's corporate governance.

-ENDS-

About Panalpina

The Panalpina Group is one of the world's leading providers of supply chain solutions. The company combines its core products - Air Freight, Ocean Freight, and Logistics and Manufacturing - to deliver globally integrated, tailor-made end-to-end solutions for 12 core industries. Drawing on in-depth industry know-how and customized IT systems, Panalpina manages the needs of its customers' supply chains, no matter how demanding they might be. Energy and Project Solutions is a specialized service for the energy and capital projects sector. The Panalpina Group operates a global network with some 500 offices in around 70 countries, and it works with partner companies in another 100 countries. Panalpina employs approximately 14,500 people worldwide who deliver a comprehensive service to the highest quality standards - wherever and whenever.

www.panalpina.com

For more details, please contact:

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Sandro Hofer

Robert Erni

Tel. +41 61 226 11 66

Tel. +41 61 226 11 25

sandro.hofer@panalpina.com

robert.erni@panalpina.com

-/-




