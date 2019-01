The Board of Directors of Panalpina announces that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from DSV to acquire the company at a price of CHF 170 per share, comprising a mix of cash and DSV shares.

According to its fiduciary duties, the Board of Directors of Panalpina is reviewing the proposal in conjunction with its professional advisers.

Further announcements will be made as appropriate.

