PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG
Statement from Panalpina regarding DSV and the position of Ernst Göhner Foundation

02/04/2019 | 01:25am EST

MEDIA RELEASE

Statement from Panalpina regarding DSV and the position of Ernst Göhner Foundation

Panalpina confirms that the Ernst Göhner Foundation, Panalpina's largest shareholder representing approximately 46% of the total share capital, informed the Board of Directors that it does not support the current non-binding proposal from DSV and that it supports Panalpina's Board of Directors in pursuing an independent growth strategy that includes M&A.

According to its fiduciary duties the Board of Directors of Panalpina continues to carefully review the situation with its professional advisers. Further announcements will be made as appropriate.

-ENDS-

Photo

A photo showing the Panalpina logo at the company's headquarters can be downloaded here.

About Panalpina

The Panalpina Group is one of the world's leading providers of supply chain solutions. The company combines its core products - Air Freight, Ocean Freight, and Logistics and Manufacturing - to deliver globally integrated, tailor-made end-to-end solutions for twelve core industries. Drawing on in-depth industry know-how and customized IT systems, Panalpina manages the needs of its customers' supply chains, no matter how demanding they might be. Energy and Project Solutions is a specialized service for the energy and capital projects sector. The Panalpina Group operates a global network with some 500 offices in around 70 countries, and it works with partner companies in another 100 countries. Panalpina employs approximately 14,000 people worldwide who deliver a comprehensive service to the highest quality standards - wherever and whenever.

www.panalpina.com

For more details, please contact:

Corporate Head of Marketing and Communications

Chief Financial Officer

Edna Ayme-Yahil

Robert Erni

Tel. +41 61 226 11 10

Tel. +41 61 226 11 25

edna.ayme@panalpina.com

robert.erni@panalpina.com

-/-




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 5 978 M
EBIT 2018 120 M
Net income 2018 81,5 M
Finance 2018 282 M
Yield 2018 2,13%
P/E ratio 2018 51,40
P/E ratio 2019 35,58
EV / Sales 2018 0,66x
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capitalization 4 232 M
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Karlen President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Ulber Chairman
Robert Erni Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Morawietz Chief Information Officer
Beat Walti Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG36.03%4 248
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG7.32%16 334
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%8 714
NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD16.30%6 305
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO LTD--.--%4 727
STO EXPRESS CO LTD--.--%4 325
