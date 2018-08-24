PanAsialum : Announcements and Notices - Change in Purchaser in Relation to the Discloseable and Connected Transaction in Relation to the Disposal of the Entire Equity Interest in Two Indirectly Wholly-owned Subsidiaries and Continuing Connected Transactions

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited 榮陽實業集團有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2078)

CHANGE IN PURCHASER IN RELATION TO THE DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL

OF THE ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN TWO INDIRECTLY

WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARIES AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

The Board of the Company further announces that on 24 August 2018, the Vendors namely, PAHK and PATL, both being indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, and the Purchasers namely, LumySH and LumyHK and Madam Shao entered into a deed of novation whereby all the rights and obligations of LumySH under the Agreement shall be assumed by Lumy HK ("1st Deed of Novation").

In addition, on the same date another deed of novation was also entered into between the Company, LumyHK and LumySH whereby all the rights and obligations of LumySH under the Management Service Agreement shall be assumed by Lumy HK ("2nd Deed of Novation").

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 28 December 2017, 19 January 2018, 29 March 2018, 14 May 2018 and 29 June 2018 in respect of, among other things, the disclosable and connected transaction regarding the disposal of the entire equity interest in the OPLV Group, the continuing connected transactions of the Company and the delay in despatch of the Circular (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

1ST DEED OF NOVATION

On 24 August 2018, PAHK, PATL, LumySH, LumyHK and Madam Shao entered into the 1st Deed of Novation, pursuant to which all the rights and obligations of LumySH under the Agreement shall be assumed by Lumy HK. The 1st Deed of Novation was entered at the request of the Purchasers due to internal restructuring of the Purchasers.

As (i) pursuant to the Agreement LumySH may assign its rights and obligations under the Agreement to another party as long as all parties to the Agreement agrees, (ii) LumyHK was a party to the Agreement originally, (iii) the 1st Deed of Novation only serves the purpose of passing all rights and obligations under the Agreement from LumySH to LumyHK prior to Completion, and (iv) LumyHK is beneficially wholly owned by Madam Shao, the Directors consider that the 1st Deed of Novation does not represent a major change in the terms of the Agreement and do not have any objections to the 1st Deed of Novation.

Save as disclosed above, all terms and conditions of the Agreement remain unchanged and continue in full force and effect.

2ND DEED OF NOVATION

On 24 August 2018, the 2nd Deed of Novation was also entered into between the Company, LumyHK and LumySH whereby all the rights and obligations of LumySH under the Management Service Agreement shall be assumed by LumyHK. The 2nd Deed of Novation was entered at the request of the LumySH due to internal restructuring of the LumySH.

As (i) pursuant to the Management Service Agreement, LumySH may assign its rights and obligations under the Management Service Agreement to another party as long as Company agrees, (ii) LumyHK is beneficially wholly owned by Madam Shao as at the date of this announcement, and (iii) the 2nd Deed of Novation only serves the purpose of passing all rights and obligations under the Management Service Agreement from LumySH to LumyHK prior to Completion, the Directors consider that the 2nd Deed of Novation does not represent a major change in the terms of the Management Service Agreement and do not have any objections to the 2nd Deed of Novation.

Save as disclosed above, all terms and conditions of the Management Service Agreement remain unchanged and continue in full force and effect.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the shares of Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended from 9:00 a.m. on 17 December 2014. The trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended until further notice.

Hong Kong, 24 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Huang Gang and Mr. Wong Kwok Wai Eddy; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cosimo Borrelli, Ms. Chi Lai Man Jocelyn and Ms. Cai Xinyu, Annabelle; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Mar Selwyn, Mr. Leung Ka Tin and Dr. Cheung Wah Keung.