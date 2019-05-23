PanAsialum : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Annual General Meeting

"Rights Issue" means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of shares on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange, in any territory outside Hong Kong)."

9. "THAT conditional upon the passing of the resolutions nos. 7 and 8 as set out in the notice convening the meeting of which these resolutions form part (the "Notice"), the general mandate granted to the Directors pursuant to the resolution no. 8 as set out in the Notice be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of an amount representing the aggregate number of Shares purchased by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to the resolution no. 7 as set out in the Notice, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10 per cent. of the aggregate number of the issued Shares as at the date of passing this resolution."

PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited

Huang Gang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 May 2019