PanAsialum : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of Annual General Meeting Held on 17 August 2018

PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited 榮陽實業集團有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2078)

POLL RESULTS

OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 17 AUGUST 2018

The Board is pleased to announce that all ordinary resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were duly passed by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated 18 July 2018. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules and the Articles, the voting of all resolutions (the "Resolutions") proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 17 August 2018 had been taken by poll.

As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 1,200,000,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on any of the Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any of the Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the Annual General Meeting for the purpose of vote-taking.

As a majority of the votes were cast in favour of each of the Resolutions, all the Resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company and the poll results are set out as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS No. of Shares (%) FOR AGAINST 1. To receive, consider and adopt the report of the directors of the Company, the audited consolidated financial statements and the independent auditor's report for the year ended 30 September 2015. 870,194,535 (99.063546%) 8,226,000 (0.936454%) 2. To receive, consider and adopt the report of the Directors, the audited consolidated financial statements and the independent auditor's report for the fifteen months ended 31 December 2016. 870,192,535 (99.063319%) 8,228,000 (0.936681%) 3. To receive, consider and adopt the report of the Directors, the audited consolidated financial statements and the independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2017. 870,192,535 (99.063319%) 8,228,000 (0.936681%) 4. To re-elect Mr. Wong Kwok Wai Eddy, a retiring Director, as an executive Director with immediate effect. 870,192,535 (99.063319%) 8,228,000 (0.936681%) 5. To re-elect Dr. Huang Gang, a retiring Director, as an executive Director with immediate effect. 870,192,535 (99.063319%) 8,228,000 (0.936681%) 6. To re-elect Mr. Cosimo Borrelli, a retiring Director, as a non-executive Director with immediate effect. 870,191,535 (99.063205%) 8,229,000 (0.936795%) 7. To re-elect Ms. Chi Lai Man Jocelyn , a retiring Director, as a non-executive Director with immediate effect. 870,192,535 (99.063319% 8,228,000 (0.936681%) 8. To re-elect Ms. Cai Xinyu, Annabelle, a retiring Director, as a non-executive Director with immediate effect. 870,192,535 (99.063319% 8,228,000 (0.936681%) 9. To re-elect Dr. Cheung Wah Keung, a retiring Director, as an independent non-executive Director with immediate effect. 870,191,535 (99.063205%) 8,229,000 (0.936795%) ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS No. of Shares (%) FOR AGAINST 10. To authorize the board of Directors to fix the remuneration of the Directors. 870,177,535 (99.063077%) 8,230,000 (0.936923%) 11. To re-appoint BDO Limited as the auditor of the Company with effect from the conclusion of this annual general meeting and until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting subject to the board of Director's approval on the remuneration of such auditor. 870,192,535 (99.063319%) 8,228,000 (0.936681%) 12. To grant a general mandate to the directors to buy back shares of the Company. 870,190,535 (99.063091%) 8,230,000 (0.936909%) 13. To grant a general mandate to the directors to issue shares of the Company. 870,190,535 (99.063091%) 8,230,000 (0.936909%) 14. To approve the extension of the general mandate to issue shares granted in ordinary resolution no. 13 to such shares bought back by the Company, subject to the passing of the ordinary resolutions no. 12 and 13. 870,190,535 (99.063091%) 8,230,000 (0.936909%)

Note: The description of the Resolutions above is by way of summary only, the full text of which appears in the notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company dated 18 July 2018.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the shares of Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended from 9:00 a.m. on 17 December 2014. The trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended until further notice.

By order of the Board

PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited

Huang Gang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Huang Gang and Mr. Wong Kwok Wai Eddy; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cosimo Borrelli, Ms. Chi Lai Man Jocelyn and Ms. Cai Xinyu Annabelle; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Mar Selwyn, Mr. Leung Ka Tin and Dr. Cheung Wah Keung.