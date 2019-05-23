PanAsialum : Circulars - Proposals for General Mandates to Issue and Buy Back Shares, Extension of the General Mandate to Issue Shares, Re-election of Directors, and Notice of Annual General Meeting

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited

榮 陽 實 業 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2078)

PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND

BUY BACK SHARES,

EXTENSION OF THE GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE SHARES,

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS,

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held at élan 220, 3rd Floor, L'hotel élan, 38 Chong Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong, on Thursday, 27 June 2019 at 3:00 p.m. is set out on pages 13 to 16 of this circular. A form of proxy for use by the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting is also enclosed in this circular. Such form of proxy is also published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.palum.com).

Hong Kong, 24 May 2019