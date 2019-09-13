PanAsialum : Notification Letter to Non-Registered Holders - Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report with Request Form

(Note 2)

PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited

榮 陽 實 業 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability) (於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司)

(Stock Code: 2078)

(股份代號: 2078)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通知信函

16 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Holder(s) (Note 1),

PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited (the "Company")

-Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.palum.comand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkexnews.hk(the "HKEx's website"). You may access the Current Corporate Communication through the Company's website or the HKEx's website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and return it to the Company's Hong Kong share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp is not required if the Request Form is posted in Hong Kong). The add ress of the share registrar is at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website or the HKEx's website.

Please note that your instruction on the Request Form will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify the Company c/o the share registrar to the contrary or unless you have at any time cease to hold shares in the Company.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company 's share registrar telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to panasialum.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

By order of the Board

PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited

Cheung Wah Keung

Independent Non-executive Chairman

Notes: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered Holder ("Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

Corporate Communications mean any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) annual report; (b) interim report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) listing document; (e) circular; and (f) proxy form.

（ 註 1 ）

各位非登記持有人 ：

榮陽實業集團有限公司（「本公司」）

2019 年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司的本次公司 通訊的中、英 文版本已上載於本 公司網站 www.palum.com及香港聯合交易所有限公司網站 www.hkexnews.hk（「聯交 所網 站 」），歡迎瀏覽。 閣下 可 在本公司網站或聯 交所網站閱覽 本次公司通訊 。

如 閣下 欲收 取 本次 公司 通 訊之 印刷 本， 請填 妥 在本 函背 面 的申 請表 格（「 申 請 表 格 」），並 使用 隨 附之 郵寄 標籤 寄 回本 公司 之 香港 股 份過戶登記處香港 中央證券登記 有限公司（如在香 港投寄則無須 貼上郵票）。 股份過戶登記 處地址 為香港灣仔皇后大 道東 183 號合和 中心 17M 樓。申請表格亦可 於本 公司網站或聯交所 網站內下載。

請注 意 閣下 填寫 於 申請 表格 上 的指 示將 適用 於日 後 發送 予 閣 下 之本 公司 所有 公司 通 訊 （ 註 2 ） , 直 至 閣下 通知 股份 過 戶登 記處 另 外 之安排或 閣下在 任何時候停止 持有本公司股份。

如 閣下對本函內 容有任何疑問 ，請於辦公時間內 致電本公司股 份過戶登記處 電話 熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（ 公 眾假期除外）上 午 9 時正至下 午 6 時正或電郵至 panasialum.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

承董事會命

榮陽實業集團有限公司

張華強

獨立非執行主席

2 0 1 9 年 9 月 1 6 日

註： （1）此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司 發出通知，希望收到公司通訊）發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。

（2）公司通訊指本公司發 出 或將予 發出 以供其 任何證 券持有 人參照 或採取行 動的任 何文件 ，其中 包括但 不限於 （a）年度報告；（b）中期報告； （c）會議通告；（d）上市文件；（e）通函；及（f）委派代表書。

