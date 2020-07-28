PanAsialum : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited

榮 陽 實 業 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2078)

FORM OF PROXY

FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

(OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

I/We, being the registered holder(s) of PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited (the "Company"), hereby appoint the proxy (Note 1) as specified below or failing him/her, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING (Note 1) to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at élan 220, 3rd Floor, L'hotel élan, 38 Chong Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 13 August 2020 at 3:00 p.m. and at any adjournment thereof in respect of the resolutions as indicated below, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Registered Holder(s) (Complete in ENGLISH BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint holders should be stated.)

Registered Name

Registered Address

Certificate No. (Note 8) Registered Holding (Note 2) Signature (Note 4) Date Proxy (Note 1) (Complete in ENGLISH BLOCK CAPITALS.) Full Name No. of Shares (Note 3) Full Address ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR (Note 5) AGAINST (Note 5)

The Company be and is hereby authorised to dispose of the Land by way of a land auction through the Planning and Natural Resources Bureau in accordance with the major terms as delineated in the announcement of the Company dated 8 July 2020 and the circular dated 29 July 2020 despatched or to be despatched by the Company (the "Proposed Disposal") and the transactions contemplated under such Proposed Disposal be and are hereby approved, ratified and confirmed; and any one director of the Company or his/her proxy(ies) be and is/are hereby authorised to proceed with the Proposed Disposal within one month from the date of which the Shareholders having approved the Proposed Mandate at the EGM and to complete the Proposed Disposal and to exercise all the powers of the Company and to do all things and acts and execute and deliver all agreements and document and take all steps, as may be necessary, desirable or expedient to carry out or to give effect to any matters relating to or in connection with the Proposed Disposal and the transactions contemplated thereunder and where necessary, affix the common seal of the Company on such documents.