PanAsialum : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited
榮 陽 實 業 集 團 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2078)
FORM OF PROXY
FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
(OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)
I/We, being the registered holder(s) of PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited (the "Company"), hereby appoint the proxy (Note 1) as specified below or failing him/her, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING (Note 1) to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at élan 220, 3rd Floor, L'hotel élan, 38 Chong Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 13 August 2020 at 3:00 p.m. and at any adjournment thereof in respect of the resolutions as indicated below, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.
Registered Holder(s) (Complete in ENGLISH BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint holders should be stated.)
Registered Name
Registered Address
Certificate No. (Note 8)
Registered Holding (Note 2)
Signature (Note 4)
Date
Proxy (Note 1) (Complete in ENGLISH BLOCK CAPITALS.)
Full Name
No. of Shares (Note 3)
Full Address
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
FOR (Note 5)
AGAINST (Note 5)
The Company be and is hereby authorised to dispose of the Land by way of a land auction through the Planning and Natural Resources Bureau in accordance with the major terms as delineated in the announcement of the Company dated 8 July 2020 and the circular dated 29 July 2020 despatched or to be despatched by the Company (the "Proposed Disposal") and the transactions contemplated under such Proposed Disposal be and are hereby approved, ratified and confirmed; and any one director of the Company or his/her proxy(ies) be and is/are hereby authorised to proceed with the Proposed Disposal within one month from the date of which the Shareholders having approved the Proposed Mandate at the EGM and to complete the Proposed Disposal and to exercise all the powers of the Company and to do all things and acts and execute and deliver all agreements and document and take all steps, as may be necessary, desirable or expedient to carry out or to give effect to any matters relating to or in connection with the Proposed Disposal and the transactions contemplated thereunder and where necessary, affix the common seal of the Company on such documents.
Notes:
If any proxy other than the chairman of the meeting is preferred, please insert the full name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A holder entitled to attend and vote at the meeting of the Company is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS PROXY FORM MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. The proxy needs not be a member of the Company, but must attend the meeting (or any adjournment thereof) to represent you.
Please insert the number of shares registered in the name of the holder(s).
Please insert the number of shares for this proxy. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the shares registered in the name of the holder(s).
This proxy form must be signed and dated by the shareholder or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing. If the shareholder is a company, it should execute this proxy form under its common seal or by the signature(s) of (a) person(s) authorised to sign on its behalf. In the case of joint shareholders, any one shareholder may sign this proxy form. The vote of the senior joint shareholder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint shareholder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members in respect of the joint shareholding.
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, TICK (✓) IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, TICK (✓) IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to tick either box in respect of a resolution will entitle your proxy to cast your vote in respect of that resolution at his/her discretion or to abstain. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion or to abstain on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting.
In order to be valid, a proxy form and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power of attorney, must be deposited at the branch share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
Completion and delivery of this proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting if you so wish.
Please provide one certificate number, if possible, to facilitate processing.
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this proxy form.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting of the Company (the 'Purposes'). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company/ Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at the above address.
Disclaimer
PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 15:18:54 UTC