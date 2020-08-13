PanAsialum : POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 13 AUGUST 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited

榮 陽 實 業 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2078)

POLL RESULTS

OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD

ON 13 AUGUST 2020

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting was duly passed by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated 29 July 2020. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules and the Articles, the voting of the resolution (the "Resolution") proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 13 August 2020 had been taken by poll.

As at the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting, the issued Shares of the Company comprised 1,200,000,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the Resolution at the Extraordinary General Meeting. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution at the Extraordinary General Meeting as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders has stated their intention in the Circular to vote against the Resolution at the Extraordinary General Meeting. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the Resolution at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the Extraordinary General Meeting for the purpose of vote-taking.