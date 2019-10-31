Log in
PANASONIC CORPORATION

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
Japan's Panasonic profit drops on trade war, Tesla battery business in red

10/31/2019 | 08:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man is reflected on Panasonic Corp's logo at Panasonic Center in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp on Thursday reported a 12% drop in its second-quarter operating profit, hurt by the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade war and its battery business with Tesla Inc staying in the red.

Still, the Japanese electronics company's September-quarter earnings of 83.9 billion yen ($772.06 million) was 33% higher than analysts' average estimate polled by Refinitiv, thanks to its housing and home appliances businesses posting solid profits.

A year earlier, Panasonic, the exclusive battery cell supplier for new electric vehicles (EVs) made by Tesla, had earned 95.2 billion yen.

"We are quickly ramping up battery production (at the Gigafactory joint venture with Tesla), but improvements in production efficiency have been delayed," Chief Financial Officer Hirokazu Umeda said at an earnings briefing on Thursday.

But Umeda said the joint venture is still aiming to make start making profits at least on a monthly basis, by the end of the financial year on March 31. "Tesla posted profits in the latest earnings and that's positive for us."

The U.S. electric carmaker surprised investors last week with a quarterly profit that sent its shares soaring.

Panasonic's automotive business, which includes car batteries, recorded an operating loss of 12.7 billion yen compared with a 7.1 billion yen loss in the year-ago quarter.

The company maintained its profit forecast for the year through March at 300 billion yen, compared with an average estimate of 293.94 billion yen from 19 analysts.

Panasonic has turned its focus away from low-margin consumer electronics and bet on businesses that sell to automakers as well as to corporations such as factory-owners and firms that automate processes.

But the shift has failed to lift profits at a time when the U.S.-China trade war has hit industrial purchases and output, and the global car market is contracting.

Tesla is also yet to show sustained profits. The Japanese company's chief executive, Kazuhiro Tsuga, has admitted he underestimated development costs for car components and risks associated with Tesla.

While Tsuga has promised to expand into "solutions services" for business customers by leveraging the company's expertise in various industries, he is yet to detail what that growth strategy would look like.

Tsuga is expected to hold a strategy briefing on Nov. 22. He was scheduled to attend an earnings briefing on Thursday, but cancelled earlier this week.

Panasonic has been actively recruiting executives from overseas tech companies such as software giants SAP and Microsoft to shake up the traditionally conservative culture of the 101-year-old company.

The company this month appointed Google Vice President Yoky Matsuoka as a fellow with the executive team.

($1 = 108.6700 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Amy Caren Daniel and Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Makiko Yamazaki
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.00% 1260.7 Delayed Quote.20.65%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.25% 144.61 Delayed Quote.42.37%
PANASONIC CORPORATION -0.64% 912.1 End-of-day quote.-4.99%
SAP AG -0.40% 118.9 Delayed Quote.37.35%
TESLA INC. -0.38% 315.01 Delayed Quote.-5.35%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 7 875 B
EBIT 2020 294 B
Net income 2020 193 B
Debt 2020 313 B
Yield 2020 3,21%
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
EV / Sales2021 0,29x
Capitalization 2 128 B
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 998,82  JPY
Last Close Price 912,10  JPY
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Tsuga President, CEO & Representative Director
Shusaku Nagae Chairman
Hirokazu Umeda CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yoshiyuki Miyabe Chief Technology & Information Officer
Masayuki Matsushita Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION-4.99%19 541
SONY CORPORATION23.64%71 923
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%9 961
SHARP CORPORATION16.65%6 957
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 178
CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.40.50%4 000
