Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Panasonic Corporation    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Livent CEO to EV industry: sign better deals or risk lithium supply

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 01:19pm EDT

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The electric vehicle industry must pay more for lithium in order to spur investment and prevent future supply crunches of the battery metal, the chief executive of lithium producer Livent Corp said on Friday.

Demand for EVs is expected to surge in coming years, spurred in part by government mandates, rising concern about climate change and other factors.

But the coronavirus pandemic has paused that trend, causing a short-term oversupply of lithium, pushing down prices more than 10% this year and forcing producers of the white metal to halt expansion projects.

Sensing an opportunity to pay less, the EV industry has pushed to renegotiate supply agreements while at the same time demanding higher production later this decade, a dissonance that Livent CEO Paul Graves labeled "voodoo economics."

"If you don't have a rational conversation with me about what the price needs to be for me to invest, then I don't invest," Graves told Reuters.

Livent has, for example, halted a multiyear expansion project in Argentina. Restarting construction there would take at least six months due to regulations and other factors, and it would be several years before any new production came online, Graves said.

Livent and rival Albemarle Corp, which has also delayed expansions, reported sharp drops in sales earlier this week.

"If every EV company took their 2023 plans and went to the lithium market today, they'd probably only get about 15% of their needed supply of lithium," he said.

Historically, battery makers like Panasonic Corp have contracted with lithium producers, though automakers are mulling deals.

While lithium prices are low today, longer-term contracts should be signed at higher prices in order to incentivize the industry to build new mines, Graves said.

"Otherwise, when this does turn, and it will, this will flip the other way and lithium producers will demand higher prices," he said. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Houston Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION 2.66% 85.52 Delayed Quote.14.10%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.78% 85.6483 Delayed Quote.28.10%
GOLD -2.23% 2022.99 Delayed Quote.34.21%
LIVENT CORPORATION -2.29% 6.705 Delayed Quote.-19.77%
PANASONIC CORPORATION -1.74% 891.2 End-of-day quote.-13.43%
SILVER -7.21% 27.6272 Delayed Quote.50.72%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.10% 72.76 Delayed Quote.21.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PANASONIC CORPORATION
01:19pLIVENT CEO TO EV INDUSTRY : sign better deals or risk lithium supply
RE
08/04Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
RE
08/04Sony posts milder-than-expected first quarter operating profit fall on gaming..
RE
08/04Sony posts milder-than-expected first-quarter operating profit fall on gaming..
RE
07/31Tesla battery supplier LG Chem shares jump 10% on upbeat outlook
RE
07/30Nikkei drops as yen firms on dismal U.S. economic data; Advantest slumps
RE
07/30Tesla battery supplier LG Chem shares jump 10% on upbeat outlook
RE
07/30Panasonic to convert lines at nevada factory from sept as it prepares to boos..
RE
07/30Panasonic to boost energy density of tesla battery cells by 20% in 5 years -e..
RE
07/30Panasonic has cut cobalt content to less than 5% in tesla battery cells -exec..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 524 B 61 610 M 61 610 M
Net income 2021 111 B 1 051 M 1 051 M
Net Debt 2021 56 703 M 536 M 536 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 2 079 B 19 707 M 19 638 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 249 349
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart PANASONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1 079,06 JPY
Last Close Price 891,20 JPY
Spread / Highest target 57,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Tsuga President, CEO & Representative Director
Shusaku Nagae Chairman
Hirokazu Umeda CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yoshiyuki Miyabe Chief Technology & Information Officer
Masayuki Matsushita Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION-13.43%20 056
SONY CORPORATION15.19%98 024
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION47.20%12 641
LG ELECTRONICS INC.7.07%11 021
SHARP CORPORATION-26.82%7 086
SHENZHEN MTC CO., LTD.95.11%4 582
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group