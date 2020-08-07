Livent CEO to EV industry: sign better deals or risk lithium supply

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The electric vehicle industry must pay
more for lithium in order to spur investment and prevent future
supply crunches of the battery metal, the chief executive of
lithium producer Livent Corp said on Friday.
Demand for EVs is expected to surge in coming years, spurred
in part by government mandates, rising concern about climate
change and other factors.
But the coronavirus pandemic has paused that trend, causing
a short-term oversupply of lithium, pushing down prices more
than 10% this year and forcing producers of the white metal to
halt expansion projects.
Sensing an opportunity to pay less, the EV industry has
pushed to renegotiate supply agreements while at the same time
demanding higher production later this decade, a dissonance that
Livent CEO Paul Graves labeled "voodoo economics."
"If you don't have a rational conversation with me about
what the price needs to be for me to invest, then I
don't invest," Graves told Reuters.
Livent has, for example, halted a multiyear expansion
project in Argentina. Restarting construction there would take
at least six months due to regulations and other factors, and it
would be several years before any new production came online,
Graves said.
Livent and rival Albemarle Corp, which has also
delayed expansions, reported sharp drops in sales earlier this
week.
"If every EV company took their 2023 plans and went to the
lithium market today, they'd probably only get about 15% of
their needed supply of lithium," he said.
Historically, battery makers like Panasonic Corp
have contracted with lithium producers, though automakers are
mulling deals.
While lithium prices are low today, longer-term contracts
should be signed at higher prices in order to incentivize the
industry to build new mines, Graves said.
"Otherwise, when this does turn, and it will, this will flip
the other way and lithium producers will demand higher prices,"
he said.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Houston
Editing by Matthew Lewis)