PANASONIC TO LAUNCH COBALT FREE BATTERIES IN 2-3 YRS -EXECUTIVE

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Listes Style d'investissement
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Family Business
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Family Business
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Phases d'accumulation
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Guides thématiques
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Tokyo Stock Exchange
>
Panasonic Corporation
6752
JP3866800000
PANASONIC CORPORATION
(6752)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 07/29
1046.5
JPY
-1.13%
04:50a
Panasonic to launch cobalt free batteries in 2-3 yrs -executive
RE
04:50a
Panasonic has cut cobalt content to less than 5% in tesla battery cells -executive
RE
04:50a
Panasonic to convert lines at nevada factory from sept as it prepares to boost energy density of tesla battery cells -executive
RE
Summary
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
News Summary
Most relevant
All news
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
PANASONIC TO LAUNCH COBALT FREE BATTERIES IN 2-3 YRS -EXECUTIVE
0
07/30/2020 | 04:50am EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
EXCLUSIVE-PANASONIC TO LAUNCH COBALT FREE BATTERIES IN 2-3 YRS -EXECUTIVE
0
Latest news on PANASONIC CORPORATION
04:50a
Panasonic to launch cobalt free batteries in 2-3 yrs -executive
RE
04:50a
Panasonic has cut cobalt content to less than 5% in tesla battery cells -exec..
RE
04:50a
Panasonic to convert lines at nevada factory from sept as it prepares to boos..
RE
04:50a
Panasonic to boost energy density of tesla battery cells by 20% in 5 years -e..
RE
04:38a
UPDATE1
: Panasonic posts quarterly loss as pandemic hits sales hard
AQ
03:08a
PANASONIC
: falls into red with 9.83 bil. yen net loss in April-June
AQ
02:57a
EXCLUSIVE
: Panasonic aims to boost energy density in Tesla batteries by 20% - e..
RE
02:48a
PANASONIC
: Urgent Headline News
AQ
02:26a
PANASONIC
: expects annual profit to halve on coronavirus hit
RE
07/29
ELON MUSK
: Tesla's Musk says open to supplying batteries to other automakers
RE
More news
Financials
JPY
USD
Sales 2021
6 646 B
63 114 M
63 114 M
Net income 2021
131 B
1 244 M
1 244 M
Net Debt 2021
269 B
2 555 M
2 555 M
P/E ratio 2021
18,7x
Yield 2021
2,69%
Capitalization
2 442 B
23 245 M
23 189 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,41x
EV / Sales 2022
0,38x
Nbr of Employees
259 385
Free-Float
90,1%
More Financials
Chart PANASONIC CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
18
Average target price
1 061,29 JPY
Last Close Price
1 046,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target
33,8%
Spread / Average Target
1,41%
Spread / Lowest Target
-38,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Kazuhiro Tsuga
President, CEO & Representative Director
Shusaku Nagae
Chairman
Hirokazu Umeda
CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yoshiyuki Miyabe
Chief Technology & Information Officer
Masayuki Matsushita
Vice Chairman
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION
1.65%
23 245
SONY CORPORATION
10.36%
95 888
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION
41.39%
11 350
LG ELECTRONICS INC.
-0.14%
10 240
SHARP CORPORATION
-35.61%
6 633
CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD.
-20.31%
4 199
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group
Slave