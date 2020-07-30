Log in
PANASONIC TO LAUNCH COBALT FREE BATTERIES IN 2-3 YRS -EXECUTIVE

07/30/2020 | 04:50am EDT

EXCLUSIVE-PANASONIC TO LAUNCH COBALT FREE BATTERIES IN 2-3 YRS -EXECUTIVE

Latest news on PANASONIC CORPORATION
04:50aPanasonic to launch cobalt free batteries in 2-3 yrs -executive
RE
04:50aPanasonic has cut cobalt content to less than 5% in tesla battery cells -exec..
RE
04:50aPanasonic to convert lines at nevada factory from sept as it prepares to boos..
RE
04:50aPanasonic to boost energy density of tesla battery cells by 20% in 5 years -e..
RE
04:38aUPDATE1 : Panasonic posts quarterly loss as pandemic hits sales hard
AQ
03:08aPANASONIC : falls into red with 9.83 bil. yen net loss in April-June
AQ
02:57aEXCLUSIVE : Panasonic aims to boost energy density in Tesla batteries by 20% - e..
RE
02:48aPANASONIC : Urgent Headline News
AQ
02:26aPANASONIC : expects annual profit to halve on coronavirus hit
RE
07/29ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk says open to supplying batteries to other automakers
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 646 B 63 114 M 63 114 M
Net income 2021 131 B 1 244 M 1 244 M
Net Debt 2021 269 B 2 555 M 2 555 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 2,69%
Capitalization 2 442 B 23 245 M 23 189 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 259 385
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart PANASONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1 061,29 JPY
Last Close Price 1 046,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Tsuga President, CEO & Representative Director
Shusaku Nagae Chairman
Hirokazu Umeda CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yoshiyuki Miyabe Chief Technology & Information Officer
Masayuki Matsushita Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION1.65%23 245
SONY CORPORATION10.36%95 888
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION41.39%11 350
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-0.14%10 240
SHARP CORPORATION-35.61%6 633
CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD.-20.31%4 199
