PANASONIC TO LAUNCH COBALT FREE BATTERIES IN 2-3 YRS -EXECUTIVE

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 6 646 B 63 114 M 63 114 M Net income 2021 131 B 1 244 M 1 244 M Net Debt 2021 269 B 2 555 M 2 555 M P/E ratio 2021 18,7x Yield 2021 2,69% Capitalization 2 442 B 23 245 M 23 189 M EV / Sales 2021 0,41x EV / Sales 2022 0,38x Nbr of Employees 259 385 Free-Float 90,1% Technical analysis trends PANASONIC CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 18 Average target price 1 061,29 JPY Last Close Price 1 046,50 JPY Spread / Highest target 33,8% Spread / Average Target 1,41% Spread / Lowest Target -38,8% EPS Revisions Managers Name Title Kazuhiro Tsuga President, CEO & Representative Director Shusaku Nagae Chairman Hirokazu Umeda CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer Yoshiyuki Miyabe Chief Technology & Information Officer Masayuki Matsushita Vice Chairman Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) PANASONIC CORPORATION 1.65% 23 245 SONY CORPORATION 10.36% 95 888 TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION 41.39% 11 350 LG ELECTRONICS INC. -0.14% 10 240 SHARP CORPORATION -35.61% 6 633 CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD. -20.31% 4 199