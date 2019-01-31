Panasonic : Achieves the Cumulative Global Production of 200 Million*1 Ventilating Fans

Panasonic Corporation announced that Panasonic Ecology Systems Co., Ltd.
(PESES), a Panasonic group company focusing on indoor air quality (IAQ)
and environmental systems, had marked a cumulative global production of
200 million ventilating fans in December 2018. It has been 60 years
since the manufacture of its first ventilating fan in 1958. Since its
foundation in 1909, PESES has been dedicated to improving the IAQ
through the provision of ventilating fans, electric fans, and air
purifiers. The company produces over seven million units of ventilating
fans, its flagship product, annually. Offering them in more than 40
countries and regions, PESES is contributing to IAQ improvement in the
world using its experience and technologies acquired in Japan.
Panasonic Ecology Systems' first household ventilating fan (specially designed for public housing) (Photo: Business Wire)
History of the ventilating fan business in Japan
The ventilating fan was initially called ‘exhaust fan’ and its usage
confined to such facilities as movie theaters and hospitals. Kawakita
Denki Kigyosha, the predecessor company of PESES,
started distributing fans for hospitals in 1928. As per a 1956 request
from the Japan Housing Corp. (the current Urban Renaissance Agency), the
company developed ‘the first ventilating fan’ specially designed for
public housing and released it in 1958. The product's history thus began
as a ventilation fan to expel smoke and odors from kitchens.
During the 1970s, growing awareness of the need for global environmental
protection, energy efficiency, and domestic comfort led to increasing
popularity of super-insulated homes. To solve the resultant dew
condensation problems, central home ventilation was needed, and PESES
responded by developing an energy recovery ventilator system. In 2003,
the law made it a requirement to provide all rooms with 24-hour
ventilation to prevent sick building syndrome. PESES was one of the
first to launch a series of products and systems for 24-hour ventilation
as well as a ventilation design support service.
Since about 2008, particulate matter present in outdoor air, such as
pollen, yellow dust, and PM2.5 have affected people's lives, increasing
general interest in Class 1 ventilation systems. Class 1 ventilation
systems, unlike conventional Class 3 systems that simply expel stale
indoor air, allow air from outdoors to be purified first before
transporting it inside by using mechanical ventilation for both air
supply and exhaust. Housing designs are also changing in Japan as the
government is promoting the construction of Net Zero Energy Houses.
There has also been a growing demand for houses in which it is possible
to live a life of wellness for many years with complete peace of mind.
People spend a great deal of time indoors, so ‘smart wellness
ventilation’ is of growing interest as a system for improving IAQ and
providing a high-quality air environment. Class 1 ventilation with
energy recovery ventilator systems are therefore being promoted.
History of PESES's ventilating fan business outside Japan
PESES has been introducing new products and exploiting new markets in
China, North America, Asia and the Middle East based on technologies and
products developed as the core of its business experience in Japan.
PESES has established local production schemes by building factories in
Hong Kong*2 in 1981, China in 1993, Thailand in 1996, and
Mexico in 2016, as well as operating factories in Malaysia, Indonesia
and India. The site in China is its largest production base outside
Japan. It develops and manufactures products for China to achieve a fast
and efficient supply of products that meet local customer needs. The
site also serves as a global production base, developing and
manufacturing products for other countries. In Asia, PESES widely
distributes its products developed and manufactured to suit the
characteristics of each region. The company started offering ventilating
fans in North America in 1993 and has expanded its business with
products highly regarded for their energy-efficiency, quietness, and
long-life.
In response to increasing public awareness of the importance of air
quality, PESES will continue to contribute to IAQ improvement by
providing IAQ products to customers all over the world.
1. The path to producing 200 million ventilating fans
Panasonic Ecology Systems has been leading the ventilating fan industry
by introducing out new products to the world while meeting the needs of
the times. The company also operates factories overseas, globally
contributing to the improvement of IAQ through providing products
designed to meet the needs in each country, based on ventilation
technologies developed in Japan.
2. Overview of main ventilating fan production bases in the world
Since starting exports of electric fans in 1918, Panasonic Ecology
Systems has been committed to contributing globally via its
environmental business. With factories and sales offices centered on
North America, China and Asia, the company is globally promoting indoor
air quality by providing products tailored to the climate and
residential environment of each country.
North America
Since the launch of the
ventilating fan business in North America in 1993, Panasonic Ecology
Systems has pioneered energy-efficient, quiet, and long-life
ceiling-mounted ventilating fans and distributes them as the Whisper
series. The company has received the highest Energy Star award, which is
Energy Star Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award in the US
energy-efficient product certification program, evidence of its strong
and established presence in the high-value-added business segment.
The
recent popularity of super-insulated and energy-efficient houses is
raising awareness of IAQ and the indoor environment. Panasonic Ecology
Systems has responded by developing products that provide a healthy and
comfortable environment with improved indoor air quality for people and
their houses.
China
In China, the government has
tightened environmental regulations. The public awareness of the
importance of the air environment is raising. Panasonic Ecology Systems
made its full-scale entry into China’s IAQ business in 1993, and
currently has one factory in Shunde in the city of Foshan, Guangdong
Province, and another in Beijing. These factories manufacture and
develop products that meet local needs. Under the slogan, "Changing the
Air will Change the Future," the company is committed to improving IAQ
by providing energy recovery ventilator, bathroom dryer and other IAQ
products.
Asia
In Asian countries, Panasonic
Ecology Systems has distributed ventilating fans for a long time.
Currently concern for air quality is rising with degrading air
environment such as PM2.5 and haze. With the proportion of mid-range and
high end housing increasing, which leads to super-insulated homes,
ventilation systems are becoming increasingly important. Panasonic
Ecology Systems is developing ventilation systems that meet the needs of
Asian countries, centered on Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and India. In
accordance with lifestyle and housing conditions Panasonic Ecology
Systems is strengthening solutions proposals such as ventilation systems
in coordination with air conditioning, contributing to the realization
of “comfortable IAQ and ways of life".
About Panasonic
Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader in the development of
diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the
consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses. The
company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, has
expanded globally and now operates 591 subsidiaries and 88 associated
companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of 7.982 trillion
yen for the year ended March 31, 2018. Committed to pursuing new value
through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its
technologies to create a better life and a better world for its
customers. To learn more about Panasonic, visit http://www.panasonic.com/global.
Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2019/01/en190130-2/en190130-2.html
