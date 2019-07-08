Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Panasonic Corporation    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Panasonic : BOJ warns of trade war impact on regional Japan, keeps assessment intact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 04:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Monday cut its assessment on factory output for two of the country's nine regions and warned that more companies were feeling pinched by the U.S.-China trade war than three months ago.

But the central bank maintained its view that regional economies were expanding or recovering, suggesting it is in no rush to ramp up stimulus unless conditions sour dramatically.

"While Japan's economy may be affected by slowing overseas growth for the time being, it is likely to continue expanding moderately as a trend," BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told a meeting of the bank's regional branch managers.

In a quarterly report issued by the branch managers, the BOJ kept intact its economic assessment of all nine areas, as solid domestic demand offset some weak signs in exports and output.

But it cut its assessment on output for two regions including the Kinki western Japan area - home to electronic giants such as Panasonic Corp - reflecting slowing global demand for capital goods and electronic parts.

The report also said an increasing number of firms cited heightening uncertainties over the overseas economic outlook and the impact on Japan, given the U.S.-China trade friction.

"Semiconductor-related orders were falling since last summer but orders slid further from around May, as it became clear the U.S.-China trade friction will be prolonged," the BOJ report quoted a machinery maker in western Japan as saying.

The report said most regions still saw capital expenditure increasing, suggesting trade tensions have yet to make companies put off investment plans.

Yasuhiro Yamada, head of the BOJ's Osaka branch overseeing the Kinki region, said the weakness in external demand was likely temporary as solid U.S. and European demand made up for sluggish shipments to Asia.

"Many companies are keen to invest and there's no change to this stance," Yamada told reporters. "Domestic demand, including consumption and capital expenditure, remains robust."

WEAK MACHINERY ORDERS

Japan's economy expanded an annualised 2.1% in the first quarter but many analysts predict growth will slow in the coming months as the U.S.-China row hurts exports. October's scheduled sales tax hike may also curb consumption, they warn.

Data earlier on Monday showed core machinery orders, a leading indicator of corporate investment, fell by the most in eight months, casting doubt on the BOJ's view that solid domestic demand will keep the recovery intact.

BOJ executives have said they are ready to ramp up stimulus if the economy loses momentum for achieving the central bank's 2% inflation target.

Some analysts say the BOJ could ease as early as its July 29-30 rate review, if global uncertainties trigger a yen spike big enough to derail Japan's export-reliant recovery.

But the BOJ likely won't top up stimulus easily as years of aggressive easing have pushed borrowing costs to or below zero, straining commercial banks' margins and leaving the central bank with little ammunition to fight the next recession.

The regional economic report will be among factors the BOJ's nine-member board will scrutinise at this month's rate review, when it will also issue fresh quarterly growth and inflation projections.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Richard Borsuk)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANASONIC CORPORATION
04:00aPANASONIC : BOJ warns of trade war impact on regional Japan, keeps assessment in..
RE
07/052019 AUDIO & VIDEO EQUIPMENT MARKET : Industry Trends And Statistics Report
AQ
07/03PANASONIC : How Dairy Queen franchisee introduced self-order kiosks
AQ
07/01PANASONIC : Releases Firmware Update Programs for the LUMIX S1R, S1, GH5, GH5S, ..
AQ
07/01PANASONIC : facial recognition improves fan safety at Danish football stadium
AQ
06/28TESLA : says Shanghai car fire caused by failed battery module
AQ
06/28Tesla says single battery module caused car fire in Shanghai, has changed veh..
RE
06/27PANASONIC : The AA Trials New Panasonic Superpower Technology to Get Customers B..
AQ
06/27PANASONIC : and UDoT to develop transportation data network
AQ
06/27PANASONIC : Utah Department of Transportation Announces Partnership with Panason..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 7 955 B
EBIT 2020 304 B
Net income 2020 200 B
Debt 2020 128 B
Yield 2020 3,14%
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 9,98x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
EV / Sales2021 0,27x
Capitalization 2 200 B
Chart PANASONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 099  JPY
Last Close Price 943  JPY
Spread / Highest target 59,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Tsuga President, CEO & Representative Director
Shusaku Nagae Chairman
Hirokazu Umeda Director & Chief Financial Officer
Yoshiyuki Miyabe Chief Technology Officer
Makoto Ishii Executive Officer & Head-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION-1.75%20 266
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR)11.82%258 189
SONY CORP15.58%68 313
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%10 516
SHARP CORPORATION25.68%7 518
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 605
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About