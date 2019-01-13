Panasonic : JDA and Panasonic Partner to Co-Innovate on Integrated Digital Supply Chain Technology Solutions

JDA
Software, Inc. and Panasonic
Corporation today announced a joint partnership to co-develop
integrated solutions leveraging the JDA®
LuminateTM family of solutions and Panasonic’s unique
technologies for the manufacturing, logistics, and retail industries.
These newly integrated solutions will be demonstrated at the NRF
Big Show in New York, in JDA booth #3037 and Panasonic booth #2264,
showcasing Panasonic’s Visual Sort AssistTM system,
out-of-stock detection, flowline analytics, and facial recognition
technology.
By combining forces, JDA, which delivers end-to-end digital supply chain
technology solutions to more than 4,000 customers worldwide, and
Panasonic, a 100-year-old worldwide leader in the development of diverse
electronics technologies and solutions for consumer electronics,
housing, automotive, and B2B businesses, will bring comprehensive
process innovations to customers that take advantage of digital edge
technologies incorporating SaaS, the Internet of Things (IoT),
artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), real-time sensing
technologies, and advanced analytics. The joint solutions will enhance
the value chain within a customer’s operations by optimizing production
plans, supply and demand prediction, lead times, and store inventory
management.
“The autonomous supply chain transformation is just beginning and it
will be built on correlating edge technologies with enterprise supply
chain software. The JDA partnership with Panasonic to co-innovate and
deliver solutions to our customers is a major step in that direction,”
said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer (CEO), JDA. “Not only will
this strengthen JDA’s presence and footprint in Japan, it will also put
these new technologies in the forefront of customers’ minds in JDA’s
Customer Experience Centers in Scottsdale and London as well as
Panasonic’s Connected Solutions Company headquarters in Tokyo, giving
customers a tangible look at the autonomy they can drive in their future
factories, warehouses, and stores.”
JDA and Panasonic will utilize the strengths of their respective
customer bases in each home country to expand into new markets and work
together to promote business globally by providing new solutions that
address key use cases including:
-
JDA Luminate integration with Panasonic Visual Sort Assist:
This solution improves efficiency in package sorting for warehouses,
leveraging scanning technology and image projection to accelerate the
parcel sortation process on a conveyor belt, while seamlessly linking
with the main system to provide real-time data and insights. This
allows wareshouse managers to make dynamic decisions based on actual
throughput and make changes in shipping orders and personnel
allocation to achieve dynamic operations. Through the semi-automation
of parcel checking and routing, customers can improve the efficiency
of sorting operations dramatically.
-
JDA Luminate Store Optimizer integration with Panasonic
out-of-stock detection: Through this solution, customers’
out-of-stock information is sent in real-time from the retail store to
factories,warehouses and store personnel, allowing for more timely
shelf replenishment, improvements in production and shipping plans,
while also optimizing store layout planning through out-of-stock
analysis.
-
JDA Luminate Control Tower integration with Panasonic flowline
analytics: This solution includes detection and analysis of the
behavior of humans and machines enabling improvements in the
allocation of workers, forklifts and other equipment at production
sites and warehouses to maximize productivity, and optimizing
marketing opportunities to consumers at retail stores.
-
JDA Luminate Control Tower integration with Panasonic facial
recognition: This solution enhances security and enables real-time
optimization of workers by staff ID/location, as well as shopper
behavior and demographic analytics for merchandising and marketing.
“As part of our solutions business strategy, Panasonic is using the
know-how we have cultivated in the manufacturing industry and our own
core technologies to become a total solutions integrator for customers
in the logistics and retail fields. However, knowledge and hardware
alone cannot completely solve all our customers’ needs,” said Yasu
Higuchi, CEO of Panasonic’s B2B business, Connected Solutions Company.
“Through this collaboration with supply chain industry leader JDA, I am
confident that we will create synergies with JDA’s AI/ML-based
Luminate software solutions to comprehensively solve the problems
facing our customers.”
To learn more about these cutting-edge innovations, attendees at the
2019 NRF BIG Show can visit the JDA and Panasonic booths to learn more
this week through interactive demonstrations, and can also attend
presentations in both the JDA
Innovation Theater within the JDA booth on January 13 at 11:00 a.m.
in the session entitled “JDA & Panasonic: Partnering for Supply Chain
Innovation,” and at the Panasonic booth main stage on January 13 at 3:40
p.m., January 14 at 10:40 a.m., and January 15 at 1:20 p.m.
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software is the proven leader
in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML)-driven supply
chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of the world’s leading retail,
manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA enables an Autonomous Supply
ChainTM by connecting its cognitive SaaS solutions from
end-to-end - across planning, execution and delivery - with a broad
partner ecosystem, empowering customers to better predict and shape
demand, transform their product delivery and deliver outstanding
customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client brands include 75 of the
top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of
the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
About Panasonic
Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader
in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for
customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B
businesses. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018,
has expanded globally and now operates 591 subsidiaries and 88
associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of
7.982 trillion yen for the year ended March 31, 2018. Committed to
pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the
company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world
for its customers. To learn more about Panasonic:
https://www.panasonic.com/global
“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.
Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the
name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.
“Visual
Sort Assist” is a trademark of Panasonic Corporation.
