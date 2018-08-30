Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Panasonic Corporation    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC CORPORATION (6752)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Panasonic : Japan's Panasonic to move European headquarters to Amsterdam in October - Nikkei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 12:49am CEST

(Reuters) - Panasonic Corp is to move its European headquarters from London to Amsterdam in October to avoid potential tax issues linked to Brexit, the Nikkei Asian Review said on Thursday.

Moving the regional headquarters to continental Europe will also help Panasonic avoid any barriers to the flow of people and goods, Laurent Abadie, chief executive officer of Panasonic Europe, told Nikkei.

Of the employees based out of London office, 10 to 20 engaged in auditing and financial operations will be moved to the Netherlands, with only investor relations staff staying, the Nikkei report said.

Britain is due to leave the EU in March 2019.

(Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 0.15% 22848.22 Real-time Quote.0.21%
PANASONIC CORPORATION 0.48% 1363 End-of-day quote.-18.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANASONIC CORPORATION
12:49aPANASONIC : Japan's Panasonic to move European headquarters to Amsterdam in Octo..
RE
08/29PANASONIC : We’ve seen HDR10+ in action – and it looks ace
AQ
08/29PANASONIC : HDR10+ officially revealed and it's rather colorful
AQ
08/29GLOBAL MOBILE ROBOT PLATFORMS MARKET : Strategic Assessment of Evolving Technolo..
AQ
08/28PANASONIC : Samsung and Panasonic TVs get the HDR10+ treatment with movie suppor..
AQ
08/28PANASONIC : beefs up TV lineup in Thailand to achieve 76% sales rise
AQ
08/25Video Surveillance Market Technology Growth Analysis over the World
AQ
08/24BASEBALL : Marquee amateur right-hander Yoshikawa signs with Diamondbacks
AQ
08/23GLOBAL CCTV CAMERA HOUSING MARKET FO : SONY, Panasonic, SAMSUNG, Philips, PELCO,..
AQ
08/23GLOBAL BEVERAGE REFRIGERATORS MARKET : GE, LG Electronics, Haier, Siemens, SAMSU..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27Enphase Energy Boldly Going Where No Microinverter Has Gone Before! 
08/14The Shifting Nature Of Technology At Work 
08/10Tesla's Cobalt Blues; Growth Fallacies And Supply Chain Risque Majeure 
08/08TESLA'S COBALT BLUES : Spin, Fake News Or Deception? 
08/07Enphase Energy -- Look At The Growth Potential 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 8 342 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 256 B
Finance 2019 156 B
Yield 2019 2,54%
P/E ratio 2019 12,34
P/E ratio 2020 10,93
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 3 328 B
Chart PANASONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 1 867  JPY
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Tsuga President, CEO & Representative Director
Shusaku Nagae Chairman
Hirokazu Umeda Director & Chief Financial Officer
Yoshiyuki Miyabe Chief Technology Officer
Makoto Ishii Executive Officer & Head-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION-18.63%29 925
SONY CORP19.85%70 464
SHARP CORPORATION-31.18%12 904
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%11 375
TCL CORPORATION--.--%5 848
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD8.22%4 104
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.