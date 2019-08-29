Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Panasonic Corporation    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Panasonic : Joins RE100 Aiming for Business Operations with 100% Renewable Energy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 10:19pm EDT

Panasonic Corporation has joined RE100*, The Climate Group’s global initiative bringing together the world’s most influential businesses committed to 100% renewable power. By 2050, Panasonic will switch the electricity used globally in its operations to 100% renewable energy, and aim for production that does not emit CO2.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005825/en/

Amid growing global attention to social issues that focus on the environment and energy, Panasonic formulated its long-term environmental management vision called "Panasonic Environment Vision 2050" in June 2017, and has been promoting environmental activities with a clear direction toward 2050.

As part of its activities to promote businesses aiming for a sustainable society under this vision, the company is making a global effort to create factories that do not emit CO2 during their operation. Specifically, in addition to energy-saving activities at factories, Panasonic is promoting the utilization of renewable energy by installing renewable energy power generation systems such as photovoltaic systems at its sites, as well as the procurement of 100% renewable electricity at its zero-CO2 model factories in Japan, Europe, and the Americas.

Expanding the utilization of renewable energy is essential for realizing zero-CO2 factories. Panasonic will further promote the use of renewable energy by joining RE100 which aims to accelerate the transition to using renewable energy globally.

Going forward, with "Increase the use of renewable energy" set as one of the targets under Green Plan 2021, its environmental action plan toward 2021, Panasonic will further strengthen activities to install renewable energy power generation systems at its factories, as well as to procure renewable energy. Additionally, the company will strive to realize zero-CO2 model factories in each region worldwide and work to expand the use of renewable energy suitable to regional characteristics.

Through such activities, Panasonic will steadily promote production that does not emit CO2, aiming for a sustainable society as envisioned by the "Environment Vision 2050."

Message from Sam Kimmins (Head of RE100, The Climate Group)
“Panasonic’s success has been built on developing the technologies that define our future. By joining RE100 and committing to using 100% renewable electricity by 2050, Panasonic is sending a strong message that the energy landscape is evolving. Panasonic is joining a global movement of companies who are driving towards a better energy system – because it’s good for their businesses, their customers and their environment.”

Note:
* RE100: An international initiative operated by The Climate Group, an international NGO on climate change, in partnership with the CDP. It consists of companies aiming to make the electricity for their business operations 100% renewable. It has 191 member companies worldwide (as of August 2019).

About Panasonic
Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, has expanded globally and now operates 582 subsidiaries and 87 associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of 8.003 trillion yen for the year ended March 31, 2019. Committed to pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for its customers. To learn more about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global.

Source:
https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2019/08/en190830-2/en190830-2.html

Related Links
Environment : Panasonic Environment Vision 2050
https://www.panasonic.com/global/corporate/sustainability/eco.html

RE100
http://there100.org/

Panasonic Eco Technology Center Co., Ltd. (PETEC)
https://panasonic.net/eco/petec/

Panasonic Energy Belgium N.V. (PECBE)
https://www.panasonic.com/global/consumer/battery/primary_batteries/sustainability.html

[Press Release] Panasonic Announces Environment Vision toward 2050 (Jun 05, 2017)
https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2017/06/en170605-2/en170605-2.html

[Press Release] Panasonic Realizes Its First Zero-CO2 Factories at Two Sites in Japan and Europe under 'Panasonic Environment Vision 2050' (Feb 28, 2019)
https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2019/02/en190228-2/en190228-2.html

Panasonic Utilizes 100% Renewable Energy to Power the Consumer Electronics Recycling Plant (Dec 06, 2018)
https://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2018/63513.html


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANASONIC CORPORATION
10:19pPANASONIC : Joins RE100 Aiming for Business Operations with 100% Renewable Energ..
BU
09:51pSouth Korea's SK Innovation to file patent infringement lawsuit against LG Ch..
RE
08/28PANASONIC : announces-new-nn-full-frame-mirrorless-camera-the-lumix-s1h
AQ
08/27PANASONIC : Now Exclusive U.S. Distributor for Multi Tech Charging Stations by H..
AQ
08/27PANASONIC : Announces Pricing Availability of New AW-HE42 1080P Pan Tilt Zoom Ca..
AQ
08/23Tesla in advanced talks with LG Chem on battery supply in China - source
RE
08/14PANASONIC : Launches New Precision High Torque Assembly Tools with Two-Way Commu..
AQ
08/14Amazon Web Services Announces General Availability of AWS Lake Formation; AWS..
AQ
08/08PANASONIC : Cumulative Water Pump Production in Indonesia Tops 30 Million Units
BU
08/07PANASONIC : Michael Moskowitz Named Chairman and CEO of Panasonic Corporation of..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 7 949 B
EBIT 2020 304 B
Net income 2020 198 B
Debt 2020 313 B
Yield 2020 3,70%
P/E ratio 2020 9,75x
P/E ratio 2021 9,14x
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
EV / Sales2021 0,25x
Capitalization 1 894 B
Chart PANASONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 021,76  JPY
Last Close Price 812,20  JPY
Spread / Highest target 60,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Tsuga President, CEO & Representative Director
Shusaku Nagae Chairman
Hirokazu Umeda Director & Chief Financial Officer
Yoshiyuki Miyabe Chief Technology Officer
Makoto Ishii Executive Officer & Head-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION-15.42%17 983
SONY CORP14.76%69 350
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%8 456
SHARP CORPORATION-0.38%6 186
TCL CORPORATION--.--%5 974
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD14.52%3 404
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group