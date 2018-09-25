Panasonic : Multi-hop HD-PLC Adopted as Smart Meter Communications System by Taiwan Power Company

Panasonic Corporation has successfully proposed adoption to Taiwan Power
Company of its HD-PLC (*1) high-speed power line communications
technology as a communications system to utilize next-generation smart
meters.
Taiwan Power Company began accepting proposals for technology relating
to communications systems in June 2017. Verification testing of the
latest wireless technology and power line communications technology was
held in Taipei City in September of that year. Smart meters will be
introduced to approx. 260,000 households in main cities of Taiwan from
December 2018. The HD-PLC technology meets the high performance criteria
required, and smart meters incorporating this technology will be
introduced in Taipei and other areas.
Smart meters require stable communications performance to achieve
detailed controls matching power demand with high-frequency data
collection. The HD-PLC technology can meet these requirements and is
expected to contribute to building IoT communications infrastructure for
smart meters and smart city concepts to be adopted worldwide in the
future.
[Overview of the verification testing]
The verification
testing at Taiwan Power Company conducted as follows:
-
A data collection rate of 99% at 15 minute intervals was required to
evaluate the communications performance between the smart meters and
the power company data collection center.
-
Evaluation of smart meter installation conditions in various
situations such as a case installed under the eaves of detached
houses, and a case of each meter installed in a basement room for
commercial buildings or condominiums.
The HD-PLC technology conforms to the IEEE 1901 (*2) international
standard as well as to ITU-T G.9905 multi-hop technology for relay
functions, allowing communication of several Mbps over long distances.
The testing verified that power lines could transmit from middle and
high voltage transformers placed on roads to meters below buildings. A
data collection rate of 100% was achieved during the testing period to
successfully pass the test.
Panasonic will continue to develop the HD-PLC technology while pursuing
convenience for users in order to realize a smart IoT society in the
future. Panasonic is also seeking to secure interconnectivity between
products conforming to the IEEE 1901 through organizations such as the HD-PLC
Alliance (*3), to provide globally HD-PLC-equipped products that
users can utilize in safety.
Notes
*1 HD-PLC stands for High Definition Power Line
Communication, as advocated by Panasonic. This is a trademark or a
registered trademark in Japan and other nations.
*2 A standardization committee for communications standards under the
Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).
*3 Established on September 25, 2007 with the aim of securing the
expansion and communications compatibility of HD-PLC.
Website: http://www.hd-plc.org/
Source:
https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2018/09/en180925-2/en180925-2.html
