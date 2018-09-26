On August 28, 2018, Panasonic Corporation gave the iPad app, "Panasonic
"Panasonic Prime Smash!" overview
"Panasonic
Prime Smash!" is a game app that teaches children about the atom of
numbers, or prime numbers in a fun, enjoyable way. Balls bearing numbers
will appear on the screen one after another. If the number is a prime
number, you touch that number. If the number is not a prime number, you
"Smash" it, transform it into a prime number, and then touch it. That
number will be added to your total points. If you touch a non-prime
number (numbers that can be further divided), you will lose points. And
if you leave prime numbers without touching them, the ball will fall and
disappear. Try to touch as many prime numbers as possible and rack up
points!
There are 4 levels of difficulty. And there is also a
global ranking, so you can see how you are doing against other players
around the world.
Panasonic
Prime Smash!
-
Price: Free
-
Category: Game
-
Size: 83.6MB
-
Compatibility:
iOS 8.0 and later. May be used on iPhones,
iPads, and the iPod touch.
-
Languages: English, Japanese
-
Awards:
15th Japan Media Arts Festival, Entertainment
Division, Jury Selection
6th Web Grand Prix, Corporate Grand
Prix, Student Division, Grand Prix
As part of its CSR activities, Panasonic established an experiential
museum, "Risupia", in Ariake, Tokyo in 2006, and one in Vietnam in 2010.
Risupia teaches children about the fun of science, the beauty and
mystery of mathematics (arithmetic), and piques their interest for these
sciences.
"Prime Number Hockey" is a very popular zone of Risupia Tokyo. And in
order to provide a similar experience to children across the globe, the
game evolved into the app, "Panasonic Prime Smash!" Since its release in
2011, the game has been very well received by math teachers and the
academic community. Panasonic hopes that the newly updated app will
bring fun and joy to children, teachers, and parents worldwide, and that
it will pique interest for prime numbers as well as arithmetic and
mathematics.
Source:
https://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2018/61197.html
