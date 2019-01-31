Panasonic : and World Vision Launch Off-grid Solutions Project in Narok County, Kenya

World Vision and Panasonic Corporation have launched an Off-grid
Solutions Project in Narok County, Kenya. Panasonic has donated power
supply stations, solar storage devices, solar lanterns and other
lighting equipment at the launching ceremony held on January 31, 2019,
in Ilkimati community in Narok.
At the ceremony of Off-grid Solutions Project, in Ilkimati community. (Photo: Business Wire)
This Off-grid Solutions Project is one of Panasonic's corporate social
responsibility initiatives that are aimed at celebrating the centennial
of the company's founding. This project is intended for communities in
Asia and Africa with a large off-grid population, where Panasonic works
with NGOs that are making efforts to address social issues. In Kenya, World
Vision implements this two-year project as the partner organization
(To learn more about the project: http://panasonic.net/sustainability/en/power/solution/).
The project will bring solar powered electricity to an area of Narok
County that is not connected to the national power grid. According to
the Kenya Population and Housing Census, 22.7% of households countrywide
are connected to the national electricity grid. In Narok County,
however, only 5.6% of households are covered.
Specifically, the new project has provided two solar stations and
lighting equipment for Ilkimati Primary School and Enkutoto dispensary.
They have also received solar storage devices. In addition, Panasonic
has donated solar
lanterns to 150 households in the community. This will improve the
wellbeing of children and communities in this remote area.
To enhance the sustainability of the project, the beneficiaries will be
trained on basic knowledge of electricity and the system, and the
maintenance of the equipment by the project.
Once the solar powered electricity is rolled out in the area, World
Vision will support the community to run income generating activities
such as poultry farming and school gardening that will be fully equipped
with solar powered drip irrigation kits. They will also initiate reading
camps - making use of the solar lighting system - to improve literacy
competencies for both children and adults.
Moreover, the provision of solar lanterns as alternatives to the
kerosene ones will improve the health status of the Ilkimati community
by shielding them from indoor air pollution.
The solar technologies will provide the community with opportunities for
diversifying their income generating activities and venturing into new
areas such as fruit and vegetable cultivation and poultry farming using
a chicken egg incubator. In addition, the availability of electricity
will enable people to extend their working hours thus increasing family
incomes.
Since 2006, World Vision has been running a long-term development
programme in Narok County (Ilaramatak) that seeks to improve the
education, health, nutrition and wellbeing of children in the area. The
Programme targets a population of 4,443 adults and 6,919 children.
Donation details
Solar Stations: 2 units (Ilkimati Primary
School / Enkutoto dispensary)
Solar Storages: 7 units
(Church)|Solar Lanterns: 150 units (150 households in the community)
And
another lighting equipment
About World Vision
World Vision is an international
Christian humanitarian organisation that is dedicated to working with
children, families and communities worldwide. It empowers communities to
reach their full potential by addressing causes of poverty and
injustices affecting them.
The organisation partners with
communities, governments, sponsors, donors and corporates to realise its
global strategy, Our Promise 2030, which aims at building brighter
futures for vulnerable children worldwide.
World Vision's Strategic
Goal (2016-2020) in Kenya, is to contribute to increased protection,
participation and well-being of 2.6 million most vulnerable children and
14 million children, through policy influence by 2020. To learn more
about World Vision's work in Kenya: https://www.wvi.org/kenya
About Panasonic
Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader
in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for
customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B
businesses. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018,
has expanded globally and now operates 591 subsidiaries and 88
associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of
7.982 trillion yen for the year ended March 31, 2018. Committed to
pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the
company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world
for its customers.
To learn more about Panasonic, visit http://www.panasonic.com/global.
Off-grid
Solutions Project http://panasonic.net/sustainability/en/power/
Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2019/65478.html
