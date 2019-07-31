Log in
PANASONIC CORPORATION

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Panasonic posts bigger than expected 44% slump in first quarter profit

0
07/31/2019 | 02:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man is reflected on Panasonic Corp's logo at Panasonic Center in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Corp reported on Wednesday a sharper than expected 44% plunge in first-quarter operating profit, as Sino-U.S. trade tensions dampened demand for its auto components and factory equipment in China.

Panasonic, the exclusive battery cell supplier for Tesla Inc , posted an operating profit of 56.39 billion yen ($519.68 million) for the April-June quarter, down from 99.96 billion yen a year prior.

That was below a consensus estimate of 70.93 billion yen from eight analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

Panasonic maintained its profit forecast for the year ending March at 300 billion yen, versus a consensus estimate of 319.97 billion yen from 20 analysts.

Panasonic's automotive component and factory equipment businesses, once seen as its next profit pillars after a shift away from the low-margin consumer electronics business, remained weak as investment costs have weighed and demand in China slowed.

Production delays on Tesla's mass-market Model 3 sedans have slowed a recovery of Panasonic's investment in battery production at its Gigafactory joint venture with the U.S. electric car maker.

Tesla shares tanked last week after the electric car maker pushed back its profit timeline once again, reported lower margins and announced the departure of its chief technology officer.

Panasonic has turned cautious about further spending on capacity growth for Tesla battery production, while it is planning to launch a new battery joint venture with Toyota Motor Corp.

Panasonic shares have halved since late 2017, dragged down by concerns about a lack of growth drivers as well as the high susceptibility to Tesla's fortunes.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PANASONIC CORPORATION 1.70% 924.7 End-of-day quote.-3.68%
TESLA INC. 2.75% 242.26 Delayed Quote.-27.21%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.45% 7180 End-of-day quote.16.18%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 7 956 B
EBIT 2020 303 B
Net income 2020 199 B
Debt 2020 125 B
Yield 2020 3,20%
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
P/E ratio 2021 9,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
EV / Sales2021 0,26x
Capitalization 2 157 B
Chart PANASONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 069,12  JPY
Last Close Price 924,70  JPY
Spread / Highest target 51,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Tsuga President, CEO & Representative Director
Shusaku Nagae Chairman
Hirokazu Umeda Director & Chief Financial Officer
Yoshiyuki Miyabe Chief Technology Officer
Makoto Ishii Executive Officer & Head-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION-3.68%19 845
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR)13.03%261 607
SONY CORP13.81%67 196
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%9 717
SHARP CORPORATION28.60%7 683
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 830
