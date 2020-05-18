Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Panasonic Corporation    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 05/15
793.1 JPY   +0.65%
02:43aPanasonic reports 29% drop in annual operating profit
RE
05/16PANASONIC : Main events scheduled for Monday, May 18
AQ
05/15PANASONIC : intros 4K camera
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Panasonic reports 29% drop in annual operating profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 02:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Panasonic booth is shown during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas

Japan's Panasonic Corp, a top supplier of battery cells to Tesla Inc, reported a 28.6% drop in annual operating profit and did not issue an earnings forecast for the current year due to uncertainty about the impact of the coronavirus.

Panasonic joined a number of Japanese electronics companies that have refrained from providing forecasts, including Sony Corp and Canon Inc , as the virus outbreak hits electronics demand globally.

Operating profit for the year ended in March came in at 293.75 billion yen ($2.74 billion), in line with an average estimate of 295.3 billion yen profit drawn from 17 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Analysts have forecast an average 225.46 billion yen profit for the current financial year.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANON INC. 1.68% 2150.5 End-of-day quote.-0.21%
PANASONIC CORPORATION 0.65% 793.1 End-of-day quote.-0.74%
SONY CORPORATION 1.05% 6865 End-of-day quote.-0.68%
TESLA, INC. -0.52% 799.17 Delayed Quote.91.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PANASONIC CORPORATION
02:43aPanasonic reports 29% drop in annual operating profit
RE
05/16PANASONIC : Main events scheduled for Monday, May 18
AQ
05/15PANASONIC : intros 4K camera
AQ
05/15PANASONIC : Main events scheduled for May 18-24
AQ
05/14EXCLUSIVE : Tesla's secret batteries aim to rework the math for electric cars an..
RE
05/13PANASONIC CORPORATION : annual earnings release
05/13PANASONIC : and SideChef Announce Partnership
AQ
05/09PANASONIC : ready to deploy sterilization robot in coronavirus battle
AQ
05/07PANASONIC : Introduces AK-HC3900 HD HDR Studio/Field Camera System, with Upgrade..
AQ
04/28PANASONIC : TOUGHBOOK helps ACCOBAMS project study whales & dolphins in the Medi..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 7 504 B
EBIT 2020 284 B
Net income 2020 205 B
Debt 2020 188 B
Yield 2020 3,90%
P/E ratio 2020 9,16x
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
EV / Sales2021 0,30x
Capitalization 1 850 B
Chart PANASONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 998,50 JPY
Last Close Price 793,10 JPY
Spread / Highest target 76,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Tsuga President, CEO & Representative Director
Shusaku Nagae Chairman
Hirokazu Umeda CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yoshiyuki Miyabe Chief Technology & Information Officer
Masayuki Matsushita Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION-0.74%17 239
SONY CORPORATION-0.68%78 044
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION3.39%9 474
LG ELECTRONICS INC.0.37%7 481
SHARP CORPORATION0.99%6 374
CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD.-0.19%3 645
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group