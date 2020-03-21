Log in
PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
Panasonic : to suspend battery production at Tesla joint venture in Nevada due to coronavirus

03/21/2020 | 05:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man is seen next to Panasonic Corp's logo at Panasonic Center in Tokyo

Panasonic Corp said on Saturday it will temporarily suspend production at its battery joint venture with U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc in Nevada because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Japanese electronics company, which supplies battery cells for Tesla's electric vehicles, will scale down operations at so-called Gigafactory 1 early next week before closing it for 14 days, Panasonic said in an emailed statement.

A Panasonic spokeswoman declined to comment on how the suspension would affect Tesla, which produces battery packs using Panasonic cells at the Nevada plant.

Tesla on Thursday said its operations at the Nevada battery plant would continue, while it would suspend production at its San Francisco Bay Area vehicle factory on March 24.

Panasonic said Nevada plant employees affected by the shutdown will receive full pay and benefits for the entire period. During the closure, the facility will undergo intensive cleaning, it said in the statement.

TechCrunch, which first reported the planned suspension, said Panasonic has about 3,500 employees at the Nevada plant.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Junko Fujita. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Stocks treated in this article : Tesla, Inc., Panasonic Corporation
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PANASONIC CORPORATION -1.57% 700 End-of-day quote.-3.03%
TESLA, INC. -0.03% 427.53 Delayed Quote.2.20%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 7 664 B
EBIT 2020 297 B
Net income 2020 201 B
Debt 2020 231 B
Yield 2020 4,33%
P/E ratio 2020 8,18x
P/E ratio 2021 8,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
EV / Sales2021 0,25x
Capitalization 1 633 B
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Tsuga President, CEO & Representative Director
Shusaku Nagae Chairman
Hirokazu Umeda CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yoshiyuki Miyabe Chief Technology & Information Officer
Masayuki Matsushita Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION-3.03%14 665
SONY CORPORATION-3.33%64 968
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION2.86%9 191
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-10.74%6 079
SHARP CORPORATION-4.79%5 349
XIAMEN INTRETECH INC.0.16%3 162
