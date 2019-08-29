Log in
PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
South Korea's SK Innovation to file patent infringement lawsuit against LG Chem in U.S

08/29/2019 | 09:51pm EDT

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker SK Innovation Co Ltd on Friday said it plans to sue compatriot LG Chem Ltd and its U.S. subsidiary in the United States over alleged patent infringement related to electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

SK Innovation said in a statement it also planned to file a separate lawsuit against LG Electronics Inc in the United States, claiming the latter produced EV battery modules and packs with the unauthorized use of SK Innovation's patents.

SK Innovation said it is still making legal preparations to file the lawsuits against LG Chem and LG Chem Michigan Inc through the U.S. International Trade Commission.

An LG Electronics spokeswoman said the company was checking details of the matter but felt "no need" to respond to SK's claims. LG Chem did not have an immediate comment.

SK Innovation's legal battle against bigger rival LG Chem comes after the latter sued SK Innovation in the United States for alleged theft of trade secrets by hiring former employees.

"These lawsuits are not relevant to LG Chem's lawsuit against us accusing misappropriation of trade secrets, but they are rightful lawsuits to protect our intellectual property," YS Yoon, president of SK Innovation's battery business, said in a statement.

SK Innovation, South Korea's biggest oil refiner, is a latecomer to an EV battery market led by LG Chem and Samsung SDI Co Ltd as well as Japan's Panasonic Corp. It started mass production in 2012 with customers including Germany's Daimler AG and Volkswagen AG.

If the court finds in favor of SK Innovation, LG Chem will no longer be able to sell affected battery products.

Such legal feuds could weaken South Korean battery makers at a time of heightened global competition to the extent that the government may even act as mediator to secure a swift resolution, one industry source told Reuters.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Ju-min Park; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 0.67% 41.985 Delayed Quote.-8.55%
LG CHEM LTD End-of-day quote.
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.08% 60.99 Delayed Quote.7.85%
PANASONIC CORPORATION -0.51% 812 End-of-day quote.-15.42%
PORSCHE HOLDING 0.64% 56.38 Delayed Quote.9.18%
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SK INNOVATION CO LTD End-of-day quote.
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.21% 145.28 Delayed Quote.4.58%
WTI -0.07% 56.52 Delayed Quote.17.00%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 7 949 B
EBIT 2020 304 B
Net income 2020 198 B
Debt 2020 313 B
Yield 2020 3,70%
P/E ratio 2020 9,75x
P/E ratio 2021 9,14x
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
EV / Sales2021 0,25x
Capitalization 1 894 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 021,76  JPY
Last Close Price 812,20  JPY
Spread / Highest target 60,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Tsuga President, CEO & Representative Director
Shusaku Nagae Chairman
Hirokazu Umeda Director & Chief Financial Officer
Yoshiyuki Miyabe Chief Technology Officer
Makoto Ishii Executive Officer & Head-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION-15.42%17 983
SONY CORP14.76%69 350
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%8 456
SHARP CORPORATION-0.38%6 186
TCL CORPORATION--.--%5 974
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD14.52%3 404
