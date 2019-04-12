Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Panasonic Corporation    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla, Panasonic to seek productivity gains before new battery investments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 12:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Panasonic Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 in Chiba

TOKYO/BENGALURU (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp and Tesla Inc will continue to make new investments in the U.S. electric carmaker's Gigafactory as needed, but believe they can squeeze more out of existing resources than previously planned, Tesla said on Thursday.

Separately, Panasonic said it was watching the demand situation in the electric car market before making any further investments in expanding the capacity of the Nevada plant.

The two companies were responding to a report by Japan's Nikkei that said they had frozen previous plans to raise the capacity of the plant, which supplies battery packs for Tesla cars.

"Both Tesla and Panasonic continue to invest substantial funds into Gigafactory," a Tesla spokesperson said.

"That said, we believe there is far more output to be gained from improving existing production equipment than was previously estimated."

Giving no details of its sources, the Nikkei reported https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Companies/Tesla-and-Panasonic-freeze-spending-on-4.5bn-Gigafactory that financial issues had led the companies to rethink plans to expand the capacity of Gigafactory 1 by another 50 percent next year.

The business daily said the companies had already together invested $4.5 billion in the facility and had been planning to expand the plant's capacity to the equivalent of 54 gigawatt hours (GWh) a year in 2020 from 35 GWh at present.

The 35 GWh capacity can produce batteries for about 500,000 electric vehicles a year, a source familiar with Tesla's plans said, meaning that the previously planned expansion would have made the capacity enough for around 770,000 electric vehicles.

"Panasonic established a battery production capacity of 35 GWh in Tesla's Gigafactory 1 by the end of March 2019 in line with growing demand," Japan-based Panasonic said in an email.

"Watching the demand situation, Panasonic will study additional investments over 35 GWh in collaboration with Tesla."

Neither company had made public their detailed future development plans for the site, although Panasonic said in October it was in talks to add to its investment and take capacity over the 35 GWh.

Tesla slid 2.8 percent on the Nasdaq Thursday, while Panasonic shares rose 2.6 percent in midday Tokyo trade Friday.

"Panasonic shares have been dragged down by various Tesla woes," Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan. "Turning cautious about further investments is good for Panasonic. It helps the company reduce the influence of Tesla."

Panasonic is the exclusive battery cell supplier for Tesla, which in turn is Panasonic's biggest electric vehicle battery client.

In February, Tesla said it had agreed to buy U.S. energy storage company Maxwell Technologies Inc, sending shares in Panasonic lower.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk also said in November the U.S. company would manufacture all its battery modules and packs at its new Shanghai factory and planned to diversify its sources.

The Nikkei report said Panasonic would also suspend its planned investment in Tesla's new Shanghai plant and would instead provide technical support and a small number of batteries from the Gigafactory.

The Japanese company said in October it would prioritise building additional capacity at the Gigafactory over China.

Lower-than-expected car deliveries by Tesla in the first quarter spooked stock and bond investors earlier this month, adding to Wall Street's concerns about its future cashflow.

Tesla is expected to report first-quarter earnings on April 24.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham, Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta)

By Makiko Yamazaki and Arjun Panchadar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. 0.93% 4.36 Delayed Quote.108.70%
NIKKEI 225 0.11% 21711.38 Real-time Quote.8.36%
PANASONIC CORPORATION -0.25% 987.8 End-of-day quote.2.90%
TESLA -2.77% 268.42 Delayed Quote.-19.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANASONIC CORPORATION
12:07aTesla, Panasonic to seek productivity gains before new battery investments
RE
04/11PANASONIC : is reviewing further investment in Tesla Gigafactory
AQ
04/10PANASONIC : Development of Single-Chip Color Camera Receives Emmy Award For Tech..
AQ
04/09PANASONIC : The 10 best 4K cameras in UAE for 2019
AQ
04/09FUJIFILM : The 10 best mirrorless cameras in 2019
AQ
04/09PANASONIC : brings Smart Studio with new 4K/HD PTZ camera to NAB
AQ
04/08PANASONIC : only LED bulbs in Sri Lanka to comply with SLS and 3 other internati..
AQ
04/08PANASONIC : Etihad wants to help you beat jet lag with an app
AQ
04/05PANASONIC G95/G90 : Micro Four Thirds model now official
AQ
04/04PANASONIC : Sharp joins Panasonic and Olympus in the micro four thirds camera ma..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 8 145 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 243 B
Debt 2019 226 B
Yield 2019 3,25%
P/E ratio 2019 9,55
P/E ratio 2020 10,22
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
Capitalization 2 429 B
Chart PANASONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 272  JPY
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Tsuga President, CEO & Representative Director
Shusaku Nagae Chairman
Hirokazu Umeda Director & Chief Financial Officer
Yoshiyuki Miyabe Chief Technology Officer
Makoto Ishii Executive Officer & Head-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION2.90%21 866
SONY CORP-0.43%58 591
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%11 563
TCL CORPORATION--.--%8 116
SHARP CORPORATION18.72%6 120
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD9.26%3 269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About