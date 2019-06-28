Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Panasonic Corporation    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla says single battery module caused car fire in Shanghai, has changed vehicle settings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 06:47am EDT
Tesla logo is seen on a wheel rim during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai

BEIJING/TOKYO (Reuters) - Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla Inc said on Friday a single battery module caused a car to catch fire in Shanghai and it had revised its vehicle settings to further protect its batteries following an investigation into the incident.

The company said in a statement posted on its Weibo social media account that the joint investigation team had conducted an investigation and analysis of the battery, software, manufacturing data and vehicle history.

The investigation found no system defect, and the initial findings show the incident was caused by a single battery module located at the front of the vehicle, Tesla said.

Japanese battery manufacturer Panasonic supplies Tesla with battery cells, but not modules, which are a group of cells joined together.

The company has revised the charge and thermal management settings on Model S and Model X vehicles via an over-the-air (OTA) software update, to help further protect the battery and improve battery longevity, the statement said.

A parked Tesla Model S caught fire in Shanghai on April 21.

Tesla has said its EVs are about 10 times less likely to experience a fire than petrol-powered cars.

Tesla's local competitor Nio Inc said on Weibo on Thursday that some battery modules in its cars might have safety issues as well, and that it would recall 4,803 units after three fire incidents in China.

Safety of electric vehicles is a growing issue in China, the world's largest new energy vehicle (NEV) market, where 1.3 million NEVs were sold last year.

China's industry ministry asked carmakers this month to carry out safety investigations on waterproof protection, high-voltage harnesses, in-vehicle charging devices, and battery boxes in their cars.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun in BEIJING, Makiko Yamazaki in TOKYO and Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Tom Hogue)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIO INC - ADR 1.96% 2.6 Delayed Quote.-59.18%
PANASONIC CORPORATION 1.60% 897.5 End-of-day quote.-6.51%
TESLA INC. 1.63% 222.84 Delayed Quote.-33.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANASONIC CORPORATION
06:47aTesla says single battery module caused car fire in Shanghai, has changed veh..
RE
06/27PANASONIC : The AA Trials New Panasonic Superpower Technology to Get Customers B..
AQ
06/27PANASONIC : to build smart roadways for connected cars in Utah
AQ
06/27PANASONIC : Utah Department of Transportation Announces Partnership with Panason..
AQ
06/27PANASONIC : and UDoT to develop transportation data network
AQ
06/26BEST MIRRORLESS CAMERA 2019 : 10 top models to suit every budget
AQ
06/26PANASONIC : OLED TVs are getting a dedicated Netflix Mode
AQ
06/24PANASONIC : The 10 best compact cameras in the UAE for 2019
AQ
06/19PANASONIC : takes part in mangrove plantation, conserving the earth and restorin..
AQ
06/19PANASONIC : Texas Dairy Queen franchisee pioneers self-order kiosk
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 8 051 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 214 B
Debt 2020 46 989 M
Yield 2020 3,53%
P/E ratio 2020 9,85
P/E ratio 2021 9,46
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Capitalization 2 202 B
Chart PANASONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 130  JPY
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Tsuga President, CEO & Representative Director
Shusaku Nagae Chairman
Hirokazu Umeda Director & Chief Financial Officer
Yoshiyuki Miyabe Chief Technology Officer
Makoto Ishii Executive Officer & Head-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION-6.51%19 431
SONY CORP9.98%65 670
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%11 716
SHARP CORPORATION10.63%6 677
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 482
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD5.81%3 082
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About