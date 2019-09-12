Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Panasonic Corporation    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota using Tesla-style Panasonic batteries for China hybrids - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 11:13pm EDT
89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp has started using the same type of battery that Panasonic Corp designed for Tesla Inc in some of its plug-in hybrids sold in China, sources familiar with the matter said.

Toyota is using Panasonic's cylindrical batteries in its new Corolla and Levin plug-in hybrid sedans launched in China this year, one of the people said.

The batteries are the same size as those that Panasonic makes for Tesla, but the composition is different, said the sources, who declined to be identified as the matter is private.

The move reflects Toyota's efforts to secure stable supplies of high-quality batteries amid the accelerated global shift to electricity-powered cars.

Japan's biggest automaker co-developed the batteries with Panasonic over a period of several years as it expands its lineup of electrified vehicles, according to one of the people, who has direct knowledge of matter.

A Panasonic spokeswoman said the company is not in a position to comment as a supplier, while Toyota declined to comment.

The Nikkei newspaper reported the news earlier.

Toyota has favoured square, or prismatic, batteries for its vehicles, and uses some manufactured by Panasonic for its hybrids. The two companies announced a joint venture in January to build electric-vehicle (EV) batteries, pooling the R&D and manufacturing strengths of one of the world's largest automakers with one of the largest battery makers.

Toyota has also partnered with China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd and EV maker BYD Co Ltd for battery procurement.

Toyota is believed to have ordered about 50,000 of the cylindrical batteries, pushing Panasonic's battery plant in Osaka to full capacity, the Nikkei said.

Panasonic has been the exclusive battery cell supplier for Tesla, but the U.S. electric vehicle maker is in advanced talks with South Korea's LG Chem Ltd as it seeks to diversify sources of the key component.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Stephen Coates)

By Kevin Buckland and Makiko Yamazaki
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BYD COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
LG CHEM LTD End-of-day quote.
NIKKEI 225 0.75% 21759.61 Real-time Quote.6.88%
PANASONIC CORPORATION 0.08% 902.3 End-of-day quote.-6.01%
TESLA INC. -0.50% 245.87 Delayed Quote.-25.75%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -0.22% 7339 End-of-day quote.18.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANASONIC CORPORATION
09/12Toyota using Tesla-style Panasonic batteries for China hybrids - sources
RE
09/10PANASONIC : introduces 'kiosk-as-a-service'
AQ
09/10CATL Europe chief says company eyes plant in North America
RE
09/10PANASONIC : Launches ClearConnect to Help Restaurants and Retailers Improve Cust..
AQ
09/09SEMI RUGGED COMPUTING FIRST : users can modify the TOUGHBOOK 55 on the move for ..
AQ
09/07POLICE : Biker mag 'fiction' leads to charges in 1972 killing
AQ
09/06POLICE : Biker mag 'fiction' leads to arrest in 1972 killing
AQ
09/06Germany ready to back new electric car battery consortium
RE
09/06PANASONIC : Supports a New Photo Project for the Upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 20..
AQ
09/04HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS : Panasonic to deliver projection tech for Disney World's Star..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 7 949 B
EBIT 2020 304 B
Net income 2020 198 B
Debt 2020 313 B
Yield 2020 3,33%
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
EV / Sales2021 0,28x
Capitalization 2 105 B
Chart PANASONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 007,50  JPY
Last Close Price 902,30  JPY
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Tsuga President, CEO & Representative Director
Shusaku Nagae Chairman
Hirokazu Umeda Director & Chief Financial Officer
Yoshiyuki Miyabe Chief Technology Officer
Makoto Ishii Executive Officer & Head-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION-6.01%19 522
SONY CORP26.55%73 903
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%9 207
SHARP CORPORATION19.57%7 224
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 917
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD25.35%3 603
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group