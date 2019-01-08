Log in
PANASONIC EL.WORKS (6991)
Panasonic El Works : At CES 2019 Panasonic Shows What Your Smart Home, Smart Car and Smart City Will Be Like

01/08/2019

Osaka, Japan - Panasonic Corporation is showcasing its ideas for intelligently integrating physical products with new digital platforms powered by human insight technologies at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The booth is divided into four zones - Connected Mobility, Intelligent Living Spaces, Immersive Experiences, and Human Insights Technology - to highlight how Panasonic's proprietary technologies are merging the physical and digital, the real and the virtual worlds to create better experiences for customers.

Download the App

What would CES be without an app? Panasonic's CES app can be downloaded from Google Play and Apple's app store. The app will feature guided tours of Panasonic's booth, real-time alerts, and bite-size industry content that contextualizes the technologies Panasonic and its partners are showcasing.

All Things Panasonic at CES

Panasonic will be livestreaming events and activity on the Panasonic CES microsite (https://www.panasonic.com/CES). Live video updates, announcements, and deep dives into unique content will be posted throughout CES and archived to check out later.

Disclaimer

Panasonic Corporation published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 05:13:02 UTC
0
share via e-mail
0
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC EL.WORKS0.00%0
ASSA ABLOY0.06%18 612
SAINT-GOBAIN-0.09%18 291
MASCO8.07%9 391
AGC INC1.49%7 042
TOTO LTD4.88%6 034
