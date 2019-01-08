Panasonic El Works : At CES 2019 Panasonic Shows What Your Smart Home, Smart Car and Smart City Will Be Like

Osaka, Japan - Panasonic Corporation is showcasing its ideas for intelligently integrating physical products with new digital platforms powered by human insight technologies at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The booth is divided into four zones - Connected Mobility, Intelligent Living Spaces, Immersive Experiences, and Human Insights Technology - to highlight how Panasonic's proprietary technologies are merging the physical and digital, the real and the virtual worlds to create better experiences for customers.

Download the App

What would CES be without an app? Panasonic's CES app can be downloaded from Google Play and Apple's app store. The app will feature guided tours of Panasonic's booth, real-time alerts, and bite-size industry content that contextualizes the technologies Panasonic and its partners are showcasing.

All Things Panasonic at CES

Panasonic will be livestreaming events and activity on the Panasonic CES microsite (https://www.panasonic.com/CES). Live video updates, announcements, and deep dives into unique content will be posted throughout CES and archived to check out later.