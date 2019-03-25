Log in
Panasonic El Works : Body Trimmer Wins "Best of the Best" Award in Product Design Category of the International Red Dot Design Awards

03/25/2019 | 09:05pm EDT

Essen, Germany - The Panasonic Corporation ER-GK80 Body Trimmer won the 2019 Best of the Best Award, the top award in the Product Design category of the fiscal 2019 Red Dot Design Awards. Nine other Panasonic products also won Red Dot Design Awards.

10 products that received the Red Dot Award 2019: Product Design

Red Dot Award 2019: Product Design Best of the Best

This product is a high-end body trimmer that achieves both superior cutting performance and safety, and can trim body hair on various parts of men's bodies. 'Panasonic's unique I-shaped design with blades arranged vertically' is designed to be gentle on the skin, as it slides smoothly along and shaves body hair, and is designed to reach delicate areas for easy, stress-free shaving. The slip-resistant grip shape and rubber material make it easy to use even when wet, and it has an attachment for adjusting by simply turning a dial depending on the length of body hair. This product meets the body hair removal needs of a wide variety of users who expose their skin during sports.

Red Dot Award 2019: Product Design

About the Red Dot DESIGN AWARD

The Red Dot Design Award: Product Design, established in 1955, has a history going back more than 60 years and is one of the world's most prestigious design awards. In 2019, designers and manufacturers from 55 countries entered more than 5,500 products in the competition. Only 1.5% of the objects entered won a Red Dot: Best of the Best.

# # #

Media contact

Disclaimer:We would like to note that Panasonic Newsroom is not a place to address personal Customer Service issues. Even though this is not the forum, Panasonic is always eager to resolve your concerns. Our local customer services contacts can be found at Global Support or you can see our list of Social Media Accounts to find the right channel for your queries and concerns.

Disclaimer

Panasonic Corporation published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 01:04:03 UTC
