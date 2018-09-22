Panasonic El Works : Celebrates 100 Years of Worldwide Innovation, 40 Years of Presence in Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico - September 13, 2018 - In parallel, Panasonic Corporation celebrates the centenary of its foundation and Panasonic of Mexico celebrates its first 40 years of operation in the country. Both anniversaries are celebrated with an exhibition that travels through the history, present and future of the Japanese company.

In 2018, Panasonic has two important reasons to celebrate, as it commemorates the centenary of the founding of Panasonic Corporation and locally, Panasonic of Mexico, reaches 40 years of operations in the country. With this motive, the Japanese company has prepared a comprehensive exhibition in which it presents the most significant events in its history, emblematic products, new technologies for home and business, and innovative solutions for the industrial and business sector of the near future.

The Panasonic 100th Anniversary exhibition (September 13-14, at the Mexico City World Trade Center) represents an excellent opportunity to bring together business partners, distributors, customers, users, media and collaborators. It's a space that recalls the ideas of innovation , creativity, social and environmental commitment, as well as the concepts of corporate philosophy that distinguish the company founded by Konosuke Matsushita back in 1918, in Osaka, Japan.

In addition, faithful to the legacy of its founder, Panasonic takes advantage of this event to send a message of gratitude to Mexican society for the trust received when accepting the company's products, allowing it to do business, and generate jobs in the country.

Divided into six large conceptual spaces, the exhibition welcomes visitors with a sample of the founding history, the Matsushita philosophy, Corporate Social Responsibility policies, commitment to environmental care, as well as the significant collaboration alliance with the Olympic Games. This first area culminates in a futuristic vision of the technology that Panasonic develops for sustainable cities and autonomous vehicles.

At the center of the exhibit is a digital tree representing the huge pine that gave shade to Konosuke Matsushita's family home in the small village of Wasamura, south of Osaka. This tree is the heart of the exhibition and symbolizes both the strength and the constant growth of the company.

A loft-style apartment, equipped with modern appliances, personal care products, audio systems, and televisions exemplifies the business of consumer electronics in the third area of the exhibition.

Three more spaces dedicated to technological solutions for the professional world complement the journey. An hybrid model between a convenience store and a fast food restaurant demonstrate Panasonic's advances in self-service digital kiosks, point of sale units, security, lighting, digital signage, refrigeration, and other systems to improve the consumer experience.

In the fifth space, audiovisual tools for the creation and dissemination of contents expose, as well as digital communication and information management. High performance video projectors, broadcast quality cameras, unified communications systems and hard-working computers are some of the available products.

It is not by coincidence that the exhibition concludes in the area dedicated to solutions for the manufacturing industry, since Panasonic is a company that carries in its DNA the gene of production. This sixth zone shows systems of energy generation, management and storage; air extraction systems, lighting, machinery for industrial processes, production lines, as well as a wide range of micro components.

Local and global panorama

Established in 1978, Panasonic de México has evolved to meet the needs and demands of the market. The company has been experiencing for some years a bold process of renovation of its business divisions, focusing its efforts on the development of complete technological solutions for vertical markets such as the manufacturing industry, commerce, hospitality, fast food restaurants, content production and entertainment, among others. Without leaving aside, the commercialization and local manufacture of electronic products and home appliances through which the Mexican consumer has identified the brand for 40 years.

Currently, Panasonic de México operates a manufacturing plant in the Municipality of Ixtapaluca in the State of Mexico, where flat screen televisions, audio systems, and parts for other equipment is manufactured. The production of this plant is intended both for the local market and for export to Latin America. The company also has four corporate offices in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Tijuana.

In addition to Panasonic of Mexico, Panasonic Corporation owns 10 other subsidiary companies in the country, which employ about 10,000 people.

Worldwide, Panasonic Corporation operates 591 subsidiaries and 88 associated companies, employs more than 274 thousand people, and generates sales of 7,982 billion yen in sectors such as consumer electronics, residential, automotive and B2B. (As of March 31, 2018).

The Panasonic 100th Anniversary exhibition and the special activities around it are part of the diverse celebrations that the Panasonic Corporation is carrying out during 2018 in its main markets. The public interested in the history and company´s centenary will find more information in the special sites available online (Spanish / English).

