Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Panasonic El.Works    6991   JP3867600003

PANASONIC EL.WORKS (6991)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Panasonic El Works : Commercializes ZS Series Conductive Polymer Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, Which Is Optimal for Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HVs) and Electric Vehicles (EVs); Mass Production to Start in September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 05:29am CEST

Osaka, Japan - Panasonic Corporation has commercialized the ZS Series Conductive Polymer Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, which is optimal for hybrid electric vehicles (HVs) and electric vehicles (EVs) that are undergoing increasing electrification by motor drive. The company will launch the series in September 2018. These new products have achieved a large current and large capacity with a diameter of 10 mm and height of 16.5 mm, which is a first for the industry (*1). They will contribute to the miniaturization and weight reduction of automotive electronic control units (ECUs).

*1 As a conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitor for automotive use as of September 7, 2018 (Panasonic data)

With the growing demand for eco-friendly cars, energy efficiency, and the need to comply with environmental regulations, vehicles are rapidly shifting from gasoline-powered to hybrid electric and electric vehicles. Now, more vehicles are using drive systems consisting of a gasoline engine with motor assistance (48 V system [1], etc.), and the integration of mechanical and electrical components [2], which involves switching from mechanical to motor drive and electronic control, is underway. These changes have increased the need for the miniaturization and weight reduction of ECUs and stabilization measures for power supply circuits in response to increases in current values. Capacitors mounted in power supply circuits are now increasingly required to correspond to a large current and capacity. To respond to these requirements, Panasonic has commercialized the surface-mounted ZS Series Conductive Polymer Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors.

Panasonic's new ZS Series Conductive Polymer Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors have the following features:

  1. Contribute to ECU miniaturization and weight reduction by achieving a larger current. Current value: 63 V, 3500 mA (2.5 times that of Panasonic's conventional products(*2))
  2. Contribute to ECU miniaturization and weight reduction by achieving a larger capacity. Capacity value: 63 V, 150 µF (1.8 times that of Panasonic's conventional products(*2))
  3. Excellent vibration resistance eliminates the need for anti-vibration reinforcement during mounting processes, allowing customers to streamline their production processes.
    Vibration acceleration: 30 G (Approx. 3 times that of Panasonic's conventional products(*2))

*2 Panasonic's conventional products (ZC series): Current value (63 V, 1400 mA), capacity value (63 V, 82 µF), vibration acceleration (Approx. 10 G)

Product Features

  1. Contribute to ECU miniaturization and weight reduction by achieving a larger current. It was difficult for conventional products, with a maximum size of 10 mm in diameter and 10.2 mm in height, to correspond to a larger current of 100 to 200 A. By adopting a unique new structure and a polymer impregnation method, the new products, with a size of 10 mm in diameter and 16.5 mm in height, lower the capacitor's internal resistance value, achieving a current 2.5 times larger than conventional products. This will contribute to ECU miniaturization and weight reduction.
  2. Contribute to ECU miniaturization and weight reduction by achieving a larger capacity. The new products have achieved a capacity 1.8 times larger than conventional products by increasing the Aluminum foil area through the adoption of a unique Aluminum foil material technology and a new structure design. This will decrease the quantity of capacitors used and required board space, contributing to ECU miniaturization and weight reduction.
  3. Excellent vibration resistance eliminates the need for anti-vibration reinforcement during mounting processes, allowing customers to streamline their production processes. The conventional ECU board mounting process requires anti-vibration measures, such as anchoring components with adhesives, to make the ECU resistant to vibration if using non-vibration-resistant components. The developed capacitors have achieved anti-vibration performance high enough to withstand a vibration acceleration of 30 G, making such anti-vibration measures unnecessary, thus allowing customers to streamline their production processes.

Suitable applications

Automotive applications for hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicles, and gasoline-powered vehicles
Integrated starter generator (ISG), electric power steering (EPS), oil pump ECU, water pump ECU, transmission ECU, radiator fan control (RFC), etc.

Sales area

Global

Term Descriptions

[1] 48 V system
System with a 48 V automotive power supply that significantly contributes to achieving low-fuel consumption during cruising by enabling the miniaturization and weight reduction of mounted lithium ion batteries and drive motors. This system is mounted on mild hybrid electric vehicles.

[2] Integration of mechanical and electrical components
This refers to the integration of mechanical drive components and the ECU. Mechanical drive components and the ECU used to be physically separated and interconnected via cables, but demand for high-precision control, more freedom in component layout, fewer cables, etc., has now led to the adoption of an integrated configuration of mechanical and electrical components.

# # #

Media contact

Disclaimer:We would like to note that Panasonic Newsroom is not a place to address personal Customer Service issues. Even though this is not the forum, Panasonic is always eager to resolve your concerns. Our local customer services contacts can be found at Global Support or you can see our list of Social Media Accounts to find the right channel for your queries and concerns.

Photos

Disclaimer

Panasonic Corporation published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 03:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANASONIC EL.WORKS
05:29aPANASONIC EL WORKS : Commercializes ZS Series Conductive Polymer Hybrid Aluminum..
PU
09/20PANASONIC EL WORKS : Opens "KUKAN BORN", a New Spatial Value-Creation Lab, for A..
PU
09/19PANASONIC EL WORKS : Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Its Rice Cooker Business..
PU
09/19PANASONIC EL WORKS : Boasting High Efficiency Makes It Possible to Miniaturize "..
PU
09/18PANASONIC EL WORKS : Dairy Cattle Births Are Protected by Cameras - Revolutioniz..
PU
09/14PANASONIC EL WORKS : Develops the Technology to Visualize Movement of the Lithiu..
PU
09/14PANASONIC EL WORKS : Efforts to Enhance the User Experience at Stadiums and Aren..
PU
09/06PANASONIC EL WORKS : AUGUST 2018 TOP 5 Engagement
PU
09/05PANASONIC EL WORKS : "GreenMart plus" Unmanned Supermarket Officially Opens at H..
PU
09/03PANASONIC EL WORKS : Collaborates with London Design Biennale to Explore "Emotio..
PU
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC EL.WORKS0.00%0
SAINT-GOBAIN-19.26%23 966
ASSA ABLOY AB7.13%21 709
MASCO-11.86%11 909
AGC INC-6.23%9 778
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY-19.02%7 893
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.