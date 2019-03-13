Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Panasonic El.Works    6991   JP3867600003

PANASONIC EL.WORKS

(6991)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Panasonic El Works : EV GROUP AND PANASONIC TEAM UP ON RESIST PROCESSING SOLUTION FOR PLASMA DICING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 03:08am EDT

St. Florian, Austria / Osaka, Japan -- EV Group (EVG) and Panasonic Smart Factory Solutions Co., Ltd. announced today that both companies have teamed up to provide a novel resist processing solution for plasma dicing that is developed for emerging applications, such as Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, MEMS, RFID, CMOS image sensors and thinned memories. This advanced solution, which incorporates the EVG®100 series of resist processing systems and Panasonic's APX300 Dicer Module plasma dicer, became available from March 13, 2019.

Plasma dicing enables highly parallel and high-throughput die singulation for small devices such as sensors, MEMS and RFID chips. It also provides debris- and particle-free die singulation to enable high process yields for CMOS image sensors, as well as damage-free and high-quality chip sidewalls for thinned memories.

Plasma dicing brings new pre-process requirements, including the need for thick resist coating (several dozen microns in thickness) on the wafer's surface prior to lithography or laser patterning processes to open up the dicing lanes. However, uniform protective coating of structures on the surface, such as multilayer interconnections and bumps, is critical with traditional spin-coating techniques.

The EVG100 series of resist processing systems with EVG's proprietary OmniSpray® technology enables conformal non-dependent to topography coating of surfaces and bumps across the wafer.

Panasonic has installed the EVG100 series in its Plasma Dicing Demonstration Center in Kadoma City, Osaka, Japan, to develop high-throughput and high-quality dicing solutions by leveraging its APX300 Dicer Module combined with the pre-processes of uniform resist coating on the bumps and subsequent patterning of dicing streets enabled by the EVG100 series.

EVG and Panasonic will begin providing this novel resist coating solution to improve dicing quality and productivity through customer demonstrations in the Plasma Dicing Demonstration Center.

Media Contacts:

EV Group:

EV Group
Tel:+43-7712-5311-0
E-mail:Marketing@EVGroup.com

Open Sky Communications
Tel:+1-415-519-3915
E-mail:dmoreno@openskypr.com

Panasonic Smart Factory Solutions Co., Ltd.

Corporate Planning Department
Tel:+81 (0)50 3487 3587

Disclaimer

Panasonic Corporation published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 07:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANASONIC EL.WORKS
03:08aPANASONIC EL WORKS : Ev group and panasonic team up on resist processing solutio..
PU
03/08PANASONIC EL WORKS : FEBRUARY 2019 TOP 5 Engagement
PU
03/06PANASONIC EL WORKS : Design Puts Forward New Lifestyle Ideas For 2030
PU
02/27PANASONIC EL WORKS : Realizes Its First Zero-CO2 Factories at Two Sites in Japan..
PU
02/25PANASONIC EL WORKS : Global Household Refrigerator Production Tops 100 Million
PU
02/20PANASONIC EL WORKS : Won the iF DESIGN AWARD 2019 for 10 Products
PU
02/07PANASONIC EL WORKS : JANUARY 2019 TOP 5 Engagement
PU
02/06PANASONIC EL WORKS : and Haidilao Executives Discuss Cross-border and Cooperatio..
PU
01/13PANASONIC EL WORKS : to Exhibit Integrated Digital Supply Chain Technology Solut..
PU
01/11PANASONIC EL WORKS : Ces 2019
PU
More news
Chart PANASONIC EL.WORKS
Duration : Period :
Panasonic El.Works Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC EL.WORKS0.00%0
ASSA ABLOY22.16%21 722
SAINT-GOBAIN9.45%19 307
MASCO34.27%11 585
AGC INC17.11%7 906
TOTO LTD14.79%6 565
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.