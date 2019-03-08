Log in
Panasonic El Works : FEBRUARY 2019 TOP 5 Engagement

0
03/08/2019 | 12:34am EST

No. 1 - Panasonic Won the iF DESIGN AWARD 2019 for 10 Products.

We're honored to receive the design award for 10 products at the world-renowned iF DESIGN AWARD 2019. Varying in nature but not in quality, our appliances left a good impression on the 67-member jury of iF International Forum Design GmbH.

Posted on Feb 20, 2019
Source:
- Newsroom article: https://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2019/66108.html
Related Links:
- Panasonic design website: https://panasonic.co.jp/design/

No. 2 - Panasonic and Haidilao Executives Discuss Cross-border and Cooperation at Peking University

We shared more about the philosophy behind our cross-border collaboration with Hai Di Lao Hot Pot chain and discussed how we're bringing customers a dining experience of the future using innovative solutions catering to their needs.

Posted on Feb 07, 2019
Source:
- Newsroom article: https://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2019/65681.html

No. 3 - What is Gemba Process Innovation | #PanasonicNRF 2019

At NRF2019, Yasu Higuchi, Representative Director of Panasonic Corporation, shared the concept of Gemba Process Innovation which the company is now strategically promoting in the B2B business area such as retail.

Posted on Feb 13, 2019
Related Links:
- Video Playlist for NRF 2019: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLE29Nx-sjAHBAcmtpnYKGlaOyDvJE7x8w
- NRF 2019 Press Kits: https://news.panasonic.com/global/presskits/nrf2019

No. 4 - Travel As the Fourth Place

As Panasonic Avionics works to provide travelers a personally curated experience that promotes rest, wellness, and a sense of play, we'd like to think of traveling as the 'fourth place' -a state of mind and being made possible & limitless by mobile technology.

Posted on Feb 4, 2019
Source:
- Blog: https://up.panasonic.aero/2019/01/24/a-new-era-travel-as-the-fourth-place/
Related Links:
- Panasonic's on-flight wellness solution at CES 2019: https://youtu.be/JhUYIOhHG84

No. 5 - Howlingbox | #Panasonic #slushtokyo19

Having trouble finding a venue that plays your type of music? HowlingBox proposed by Panasonic's Game Changer Catapult allows just that.

Posted on Feb 23, 2019
Related Links:
- More details on HowlingBox: https://gccatapult.panasonic.com/en/ideas/howlingbox.php
- Game Changer Catapult at Slush Tokyo 2019: https://gccatapult.panasonic.com/en/stories/story39.php
- Game Changer Catapult Website: https://gccatapult.panasonic.com/en/

Recap

# # #

Media contact

Disclaimer:We would like to note that Panasonic Newsroom is not a place to address personal Customer Service issues. Even though this is not the forum, Panasonic is always eager to resolve your concerns. Our local customer services contacts can be found at Global Support or you can see our list of Social Media Accounts to find the right channel for your queries and concerns.

Disclaimer

Panasonic Corporation published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 05:33:03 UTC
