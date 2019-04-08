Panasonic El Works : MARCH 2019 TOP 5 Engagement

No. 1 - Panasonic Design Puts Forward New Lifestyle Ideas For 2030

Our Design Center's FUTURE LIFE FACTORY organized the 'EXPANDED SMALL - A Better Life in 2030 Exhibit,' which encouraged people to think about a better life in the future, from March 2 to 5, 2019, at SHARE GREEN MINAMI AOYAMA, Tokyo.

Posted on Mar 01, 2019

- Newsroom article: https://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2019/66354.html

- Video: https://youtu.be/2Em2gyL92_o

- FUTURE LIFE FACTORY: https://panasonic.net/design/flf/

No. 2 - Creating the right look for a dark comedy

By filming with our VariCam cameras, the crew from Netflix original series After Life were equipped with 4K & dynamic capabilities, which allowed them to gather quick shots & enhance the comedic narrative with a professional look.

Posted on Mar 26, 2019

- Blog: https://business.panasonic.co.uk/professional-camera/case-study/creating-the-right-look-for-a-dark-comedy

No. 3 - Panasonic Body Trimmer Wins 'Best of the Best' Award in Product Design Category of the International Red Dot Design Awards

The Panasonic Corporation ER-GK80 Body Trimmer won the 2019 Best of the Best Award, the top award in the Product Design category of the fiscal 2019 Red Dot Design Awards. Nine other Panasonic products also won Red Dot Design Awards.

Posted on Mar 26, 2019

- Newsroom article: https://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2019/66957.html

- Video: https://channel.panasonic.com/contents/25402/

No. 4 - Panasonic to Preview New Heating and Cooling Solutions at ISH

With the aim to enhance the living environment in Europe, we showcased the environmental benefits of our Aquarea J Generation air-to-water heatpumps, along with other line ups at ISH2019.

Posted on Mar 12, 2019

- Blog: https://www.aircon.panasonic.eu/GB_en/news/new/panasonic-to-preview-new-heating-and-cooling-solutions-at-ish/

No. 5 - Panasonic #AWE2019 Booth Highlights

China Appliance and Electronics World Expo (AWE) 2019 - one of the three major global appliances and electronics exhibitions - kicked off on March 14, 2019. This time, Panasonic exhibited its appliances under the theme of 'A Better Life, A Better World', focusing on home life solutions that would be provided by products and designs customized according to the needs of each consumer.

Posted on Mar 18, 2019

- Newsroom article: https://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2019/66745.html

- Panasonic at AWE 2019 (Chinese): http://panasonic.cn/awe2019

