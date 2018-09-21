Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Panasonic El.Works    6991   JP3867600003

PANASONIC EL.WORKS (6991)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Panasonic El Works : "Panasonic Prime Smash!" Has Been Given a Complete Makeover - An iPhone, iPad Game That Awakens Children's Interest in Mathematics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 10:39am CEST

Tokyo, Japan - On August 28, 2018, Panasonic Corporation gave the iPad app, 'Panasonic Prime Smash!' a complete makeover. The new release includes the iOS 11 compatible iPhone app as well.

'Panasonic Prime Smash!' overview

'Panasonic Prime Smash! ' is a game app that teaches children about the atom of numbers, or prime numbers in a fun, enjoyable way. Balls bearing numbers will appear on the screen one after another. If the number is a prime number, you touch that number. If the number is not a prime number, you 'Smash' it, transform it into a prime number, and then touch it. That number will be added to your total points. If you touch a non-prime number (numbers that can be further divided), you will lose points. And if you leave prime numbers without touching them, the ball will fall and disappear. Try to touch as many prime numbers as possible and rack up points!
There are 4 levels of difficulty. And there is also a global ranking, so you can see how you are doing against other players around the world.

Panasonic Prime Smash!
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Game
  • Size: 83.6MB
  • Compatibility:
    iOS 8.0 and later. May be used on iPhones, iPads, and the iPod touch.
  • Languages: English, Japanese
  • Awards:
    15th Japan Media Arts Festival, Entertainment Division, Jury Selection
    6th Web Grand Prix, Corporate Grand Prix, Student Division, Grand Prix

As part of its CSR activities, Panasonic established an experiential museum, 'Risupia', in Ariake, Tokyo in 2006, and one in Vietnam in 2010. Risupia teaches children about the fun of science, the beauty and mystery of mathematics (arithmetic), and piques their interest for these sciences.

'Prime Number Hockey' is a very popular corner of Risupia Tokyo. And in order to provide a similar experience to children across the globe, the game evolved into the app, 'Panasonic Prime Smash!' Since its release in 2011, the game has been very well received by math teachers and the academic community. Panasonic hopes that the newly updated app will bring fun and joy to children, teachers, and parents worldwide, and that it will pique interest for prime numbers as well as arithmetic and mathematics.

# # #

Media contact

Disclaimer:We would like to note that Panasonic Newsroom is not a place to address personal Customer Service issues. Even though this is not the forum, Panasonic is always eager to resolve your concerns. Our local customer services contacts can be found at Global Support or you can see our list of Social Media Accounts to find the right channel for your queries and concerns.

Photos

Screens of 'Panasonic Prime Smash!'

Screens of 'Panasonic Prime Smash!'

Screens of 'Panasonic Prime Smash!'

Screens of 'Panasonic Prime Smash!'

Disclaimer

Panasonic Corporation published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 08:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANASONIC EL.WORKS
05:29aPANASONIC EL WORKS : Commercializes ZS Series Conductive Polymer Hybrid Aluminum..
PU
09/20PANASONIC EL WORKS : Opens "KUKAN BORN", a New Spatial Value-Creation Lab, for A..
PU
09/19PANASONIC EL WORKS : Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Its Rice Cooker Business..
PU
09/19PANASONIC EL WORKS : Boasting High Efficiency Makes It Possible to Miniaturize "..
PU
09/18PANASONIC EL WORKS : Dairy Cattle Births Are Protected by Cameras - Revolutioniz..
PU
09/14PANASONIC EL WORKS : Develops the Technology to Visualize Movement of the Lithiu..
PU
09/14PANASONIC EL WORKS : Efforts to Enhance the User Experience at Stadiums and Aren..
PU
09/06PANASONIC EL WORKS : AUGUST 2018 TOP 5 Engagement
PU
09/05PANASONIC EL WORKS : "GreenMart plus" Unmanned Supermarket Officially Opens at H..
PU
09/03PANASONIC EL WORKS : Collaborates with London Design Biennale to Explore "Emotio..
PU
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC EL.WORKS0.00%0
SAINT-GOBAIN-16.79%23 966
ASSA ABLOY AB6.22%21 709
MASCO-12.13%11 909
AGC INC-6.23%9 778
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY-19.45%7 893
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.