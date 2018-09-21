Tokyo, Japan - On August 28, 2018, Panasonic Corporation gave the iPad app, 'Panasonic Prime Smash!' a complete makeover. The new release includes the iOS 11 compatible iPhone app as well.

'Panasonic Prime Smash!' overview

'Panasonic Prime Smash! ' is a game app that teaches children about the atom of numbers, or prime numbers in a fun, enjoyable way. Balls bearing numbers will appear on the screen one after another. If the number is a prime number, you touch that number. If the number is not a prime number, you 'Smash' it, transform it into a prime number, and then touch it. That number will be added to your total points. If you touch a non-prime number (numbers that can be further divided), you will lose points. And if you leave prime numbers without touching them, the ball will fall and disappear. Try to touch as many prime numbers as possible and rack up points!

There are 4 levels of difficulty. And there is also a global ranking, so you can see how you are doing against other players around the world.

Panasonic Prime Smash! Price: Free

Category: Game

Size: 83.6MB

Compatibility:

iOS 8.0 and later. May be used on iPhones, iPads, and the iPod touch.

iOS 8.0 and later. May be used on iPhones, iPads, and the iPod touch. Languages: English, Japanese

Awards:

15th Japan Media Arts Festival, Entertainment Division, Jury Selection

6th Web Grand Prix, Corporate Grand Prix, Student Division, Grand Prix

As part of its CSR activities, Panasonic established an experiential museum, 'Risupia', in Ariake, Tokyo in 2006, and one in Vietnam in 2010. Risupia teaches children about the fun of science, the beauty and mystery of mathematics (arithmetic), and piques their interest for these sciences.

'Prime Number Hockey' is a very popular corner of Risupia Tokyo. And in order to provide a similar experience to children across the globe, the game evolved into the app, 'Panasonic Prime Smash!' Since its release in 2011, the game has been very well received by math teachers and the academic community. Panasonic hopes that the newly updated app will bring fun and joy to children, teachers, and parents worldwide, and that it will pique interest for prime numbers as well as arithmetic and mathematics.

# # #

Media contact Disclaimer:We would like to note that Panasonic Newsroom is not a place to address personal Customer Service issues. Even though this is not the forum, Panasonic is always eager to resolve your concerns. Our local customer services contacts can be found at Disclaimer:We would like to note that Panasonic Newsroom is not a place to address personal Customer Service issues. Even though this is not the forum, Panasonic is always eager to resolve your concerns. Our local customer services contacts can be found at Global Support or you can see our list of Social Media Accounts to find the right channel for your queries and concerns.

Photos Screens of 'Panasonic Prime Smash!'

Screens of 'Panasonic Prime Smash!'

Screens of 'Panasonic Prime Smash!'