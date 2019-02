Osaka, Japan - Panasonic Corporation announced today that it has realized its first zero CO 2 emission factories at Panasonic Eco Technology Center Co., Ltd. (PETEC) in Hyogo, Japan and Panasonic Energy Belgium N.V. (PECBE) in Tessenderlo, Belgium, in January 2019.

Panasonic Corporation formulated the long-term environmental management vision 'Panasonic Environment Vision 2050' in June 2017, and has been promoting environmental activities with a clear direction toward 2050. As one of these activities to promote businesses aiming for a sustainable society, the company is working globally to create factories that do not emit CO 2 during their operation. Two factories at PETEC, a home appliance recycling company, and PECBE, which produces dry batteries, have become the first zero-CO 2 emission factories for Panasonic by installing renewable energy power generation systems, procuring renewable electricity, and utilizing carbon credits to offset CO 2 emissions from fossil fuels.

By making these factories the leading model of the company's zero-CO 2 factories, and by gradually expanding the activities to global plants, Panasonic will steadily promote production that does not emit CO 2 , aiming for a sustainable society as envisioned by the 'Environment Vision 2050.'

These factories have implemented the following activities, which are expected to reduce CO 2 emissions by a combined total of approximately 5,000 tons per year:

PETEC

1. Installed a photovoltaic power generation system (Installed in 2009, power generation capacity: 50 kW of HIT™ solar panels; to be expanded to 624 kW in 2019.)

2. Switched all procured electricity to 100 % renewable energy sources (Utilizing 'Hydraulic Eco Plan' by Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. and non-fossil certificates)

3. Utilized J-Credit to offset CO 2 emissions from fossil fuels

In the future, PETEC will promote measures that utilize internally-developed technologies, including strengthening energy conservation activities, further utilization of renewable energy such as geothermal heat, and introducing technology to absorb, separate, and utilize CO 2 emitted from fossil fuels.

PECBE

1. Installed a 100-meter-tall wind power generation system in the factory premises (Installed in 2016, power generating capacity: 2 MW)

2. Switched all procured electricity to 100 % renewable energy sources

3. Switched boilers using fossil fuels to energy-saving type boilers, and used credits to offset CO 2 emissions from fossil fuels

In addition, aiming for the factory to be more eco-conscious, PECBE is promoting a variety of activities, including the use of LED lighting, adopting an electric car as a company vehicle, and using waste wood for the walls of the eating and drinking space in the factory.

*Zero-CO 2 factory: A factory with virtually zero CO 2 emissions by promoting energy conservation, introducing renewable energy, utilizing carbon credits, etc.